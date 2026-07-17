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Max Verstappen, Laurent Mekies, Red Bull, generic, 2026

Max Verstappen lifts lid over relationship with Red Bull F1 boss

Max Verstappen, Laurent Mekies, Red Bull, generic, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen lifts lid over relationship with Red Bull F1 boss

Verstappen has opened up on his relationship with Mekies

By Remy Ramjiawan.
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Red Bull F1 star and four-time champion Max Verstappen has admitted that he isn’t going to dwell on the frustrations of recent weeks.

Although he has mentioned in the past that the team hasn’t always listened to him, he recently explained to GPFans that his relationship with team principal Laurent Mekies is in a great place.

Despite any perceived rift between them, Verstappen shared during the Belgian Grand Prix how well things are going behind the scenes.

“We keep things very open and honest,” he said. “We speak or text almost every day about everything, racing or not.

"Aside from his solid technical knowledge, he’s just a genuinely great person to work with.”

READ MORE: Max Verstappen's manager issues new statement about F1 star's future and Red Bull exit clause

Red Bull issues analysed

At Silverstone, a malfunction with the Macarena wing led to a second DNF in quick succession.

Verstappen pointed to the team’s comprehensive analysis: “They looked into many details and reached several conclusions.

"Some issues remain a bit hard to grasp, but everything’s been recorded and discussed.

"I don’t have to return to the factory and say, ‘You’re not listening.’ That’s not how we handle things.”

He also highlighted areas for improvement on the RB22: “Our starts aren’t where they need to be, and our energy management can certainly be refined.”

His future? Verstappen keeps F1 fans guessing

Speculation about his future has been rampant in the media.

But within the team, Verstappen says there’s no discussion about his long-term plans.

“Every conversation is about the car and how we move forward.”

When pressed by GPFans about his future, he was clear and to the point: “I just cut the topic off. I’m not interested in talking about it.”

READ MORE: The $215m F1 arms race which could win Lewis Hamilton world title number 8

READ MORE: Red Bull told to replace Verstappen with F1 'gem'

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Laurent Mekies

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