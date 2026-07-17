Christian Horner to face the music as UK tour announced
Christian Horner to face the music as UK tour announced
Horner will be grilled by a live audience following his F1 exitMake us your Google favorite
Former Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner is set to face the music and be grilled by a live audience over a year on from his shock sacking from the sport.
Horner held the job at the helm of the energy drink giant's F1 project since its inception in 2005, making history at the time as the youngest team principal the paddock had ever seen.
Having been appointed as the man to lead the new squad at just 31 years of age, Horner then held the position at the top of the Red Bull F1 food chain until last year, when he was dramatically dropped from the role at 51 years old.
Having now taken a year out, the Englishman returned to his home race by paying the paddock a visit at the British Grand Prix last time out, insisting he was only there as a fan who didn't want to miss the event he has attended every year since 1993.
During his first interview with Sky Sports' Craig Slater at the start of July, Horner laughed about the rumours linking him to a return with just about every team on the grid and even those who don't exist yet, but fans now get the chance to hear the real inside story from the man himself in just a few months time.
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Horner announces memoir tour one year after Red Bull sacking
In a post on Instagram, Horner has announced that he will be taking his new tell-all memoir 'Drive' on tour across the UK later this year, sharing details over the trip which will see him head to York, Glasgow, Nottingham, Bath and London.
The York Barbican will host the opening night of the tour on October 17, which will run for four nights consecutively at different venues across the country before the final date takes place at the Cambridge Theatre in London on October 26, 2026.
"This autumn, I’ll be heading out on a UK book tour to celebrate the publication of my memoir, Drive," Horner's social media post began.
"I’ll be reflecting on the defining moments of my career, the experiences from more than two decades in Formula One, and the highs and lows of leading a team at the very top of the sport."
The former team principal then shared that those in attendance would get the chance to question him live in the flesh about his life and times in F1, revealing: "We’ll also have a live Q&A, giving you the chance to ask your own questions and hear some of the stories from behind the scenes."
Tickets went on sale on Friday, 17 July at 10am BST via the venues and Ticketmaster. Every ticket will also come with a copy of Horner's memoir, 'Drive'.
Click here to grab your tickets before they sell out!
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READ MORE: Max Verstappen's manager issues new statement about F1 star's future and Red Bull exit clause
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