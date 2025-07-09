Christian Horner SACKED by Red Bull as F1 team issue official statement
Christian Horner SACKED by Red Bull as F1 team issue official statement
Christian Horner has left his position as Red Bull team principal with immediate effect, an official announcement from the F1 team has confirmed.
Horner has been team principal since their inception in the sport back in 2005, guiding them to eight drivers' championships and six constructors' championships in that time.
He has been part of a core group of senior members at the team ever since their first season, with Helmut Marko his motorsport advisor and Adrian Newey - who left last year - technical director.
The team have had two periods of utter dominance over the rest of the field in the last two decades, between 2010-2013 with Sebastian Vettel and between 2021-2024 with Max Verstappen.
However, the team's performance has rapidly dropped off a cliff in 2025, with Verstappen all but out of the running for a fifth consecutive title, and the team sat down in fourth in the constructors' standings.
With rumours circling around a potential Verstappen move to Mercedes, Red Bull have now announced the sacking of Horner from the position of team principal, due to recent poor performances.
In a statement, the team said they had released Christian Horner 'from his operational duties with effect from today'.
Current Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies has made the step up to replace Horner, with immediate effect.
Horner axed by Red Bull
The Brit's time as one of the most influential figures in the sport has come to an end, with Red Bull Racing deciding that now is the time for a new era.
While both championships are likely gone for the team in 2025, new regulations that will sweep into the sport in 2026 provide an opportunity for them to once again become championship challengers.
Verstappen has only been able to win two races so far in 2025, and Red Bull are desperate to try and keep hold of his services as the sport enters that new era, with Red Bull also beginning to design their own power units in partnership with Ford.
"We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years," said Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff in an official statement.
"With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.
"Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."
