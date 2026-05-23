Lewis Hamilton blitzes rival as Aston Martin blunder on the grid
Lewis Hamilton blitzes rival as Aston Martin blunder on the grid
All the action from the opening laps of the Canadian Grand Prix sprint
EARLY REPORT: Lewis Hamilton blitzed his F1 rival during the start of the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race, as Aston Martin and Lance Stroll faced an early blunder.
Both Mercedes got off the line cleanly, with George Russell remaining ahead of team-mate Kimi Antonelli. Meanwhile, Hamilton split the McLarens on the opening lap and got ahead of Oscar Piastri for fourth place, proving the speed we saw in sprint qualifying on Friday.
Ferrari have been lightening quick on their starts in 2026, but Mercedes put any chance of an early lead for their rivals to bed during their first true test of their new upgrades around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Before the sprint race even got underway, there were also concerns the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll would even start as the team worked on suspension issues.
Thankfully, Stroll managed to start the race, albeit at the back of the field and behind the pitlane starters of Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Ollie Bearman and Valtteri Bottas.
Stroll was later placed under investigation by the stewards for a starting procedure infringement, but no further action was taken.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari contract extension details, Ricciardo back in pitlane
Mercedes duel, Antonelli furious
Russell and Antonelli inevitably came to blows as they duelled for the lead on lap six, where the Italian tried to overtake on the outside at Turn 1, but ended up cutting across the grass and his team-mate retained the lead.
Then at Turn 8, there was nearly another collision between the pair, where Antonelli attempted to go on the inside on corner entry but locked up.
Here, he lost a place to the McLaren of Lando Norris, who made his way up to second and started to close the gap to Russell, getting within five tenths of a second.
Antonelli was furious with his team-mate, however, and ranted over team radio: "That was very naughty." He then claimed that Russell 'pushed him off', as race engineer Peter Bonnington tried to calm his driver down.
Eventually, in response to Antonelli's complaints, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff had to step up on the radio, and said directly to the youngster: "Kimi, concentrate on the driving, please, not on the radio moaning."
In the backdrop of this drama, Red Bull was forced to retire Isack Hadjar's car due to engine issues.
READ MORE: Verstappen announces he IS staying in F1 but does not rule out Red Bull exit
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Sprint Results Today: 2026 Canadian Grand Prix times and positions
Lewis Hamilton pitlane crash at Canadian Grand Prix infuriated Ferrari
F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with LATE penalties applied
F1 chaos as FOUR drivers set to start in pitlane at Canadian Grand Prix
Latest News
F1 Sprint Results Today: 2026 Canadian Grand Prix times and positions
- 6 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton blitzes rival as Aston Martin blunder on the grid
- 35 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton pitlane crash at Canadian Grand Prix infuriated Ferrari
- 51 minutes ago
F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with LATE penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
F1 chaos as FOUR drivers set to start in pitlane at Canadian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Montreal
- 1 hour ago
Most read
Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe
- 11 may
FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1
- 4 may
Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
- 16 may
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Newey builds Red Bull rocket ship
- 5 may
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen team suffer major problem
- 17 may