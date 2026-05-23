Max Verstappen WILL be an F1 driver again in 2027 after the four-time world champion officially confirmed his decision this morning (Saturday), but there is no guarantee he will be with Red Bull.

The 28-year-old Dutchman's future in the sport hung in the balance due to the sweeping new regulations brought into the sport for the 2026 season.

Verstappen likened the new F1 to 'Mario Kart' or 'Formula E on steroids' and openly talked about potentially retiring after this season as Red Bull struggled in the early going.

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Now though the FIA has backtracked on that 50-50 ICE/electrical energy split with a change to 60-40 put forward for next season. That move still has to be officially ratified, but it is one that Verstappen can now live with.

The Red Bull superstar confirmed that assuming that decision plan becomes reality, he will remain in the sport next season.

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Verstappen says he will be in F1 in 2027

“Yes, certainly. Unless very crazy things happen, but I’m not assuming that. I hope everyone keeps their word. But I can confirm that I am staying in Formula 1," he told De Telegraaf.

"The ratio between the combustion engine and the electric motor will then be approximately 60-40, depending a bit on the circuit. It is not quite top-notch yet, but it is a step in the right direction. And certainly an improvement compared to the current situation."

Verstappen hated the new 2026 F1 regulations.

No guarantee Dutchman will be at Red Bull

While Verstappen remaining in F1 for now appears to be a certainty, him staying with Red Bull is not guaranteed. The Dutchman has an exit clause in his contract which kicks in should he be outside the top two in the championship standings when the summer break arrives. He is currently down in seventh.

Should that clause become active, and should Verstappen decide to test the open market, it would set off a wild rush for his prized signature. Expect Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren to lead the hunt.

Verstappen said: “I’m in no rush, you know. Ideally, I’d like to stay associated with Red Bull for the rest of my life; I’ve always said that.

"But making that decision doesn’t have to happen today or tomorrow. Whether it’s here or somewhere else, there’s much more involved than just the Formula 1 contract.

"I’m talking about all the other projects as well. I’m in talks with Red Bull about those too. I’m very relaxed about it myself. We shouldn’t make it too dramatic. Even if it all comes to nothing, that’s fine with me. That’s my attitude towards life.”

Verstappen qualified in seventh position for today's Sprint race at the Canadian Grand Prix after a difficult Friday where he again struggled with the 2026 car. This appeared to be a step back after the promising signs of Miami three weeks ago.

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