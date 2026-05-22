Toto Wolff and Jos Verstappen in Montreal meeting as Max to Mercedes F1 rumours swirl

The meeting took place in full public view on Thursday

Toto Wolff and Jos Verstappen held a meeting in the Canadian Grand Prix paddock as Max to Mercedes transfer rumours continue to swirl.

The four-time F1 world champion reportedly has an exit clause in his current Red Bulla contract which kicks in this summer if he is outside the top two in the championship standings.

With the 28-year-old Dutchman currently down in seventh, that scenario absolutely appears to be in play, with Mercedes the most likely landing spot as the Silver Arrows dominate the regulations era.

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Toto and Jos meet at Canadian Grand Prix

So the sight of Jos and Mercedes team principal Wolff sitting together on Thursday and engaging in intense conversation set a million motorsport tongues wagging.

Toto Wolff and Jos Verstappen having a little chat in the Montreal paddock. Nothing to see here! ?#CanadianGP #F1 #AMuS pic.twitter.com/KfHD2a81Dj — Tobi Grüner ? (@tgruener) May 21, 2026

Max himself also spoke with media on Thursday, and gave a more upbeat message about his future in the sport, and potentially at Red Bull.

In March Verstappen had spoken about potentially leaving the sport for good due to those new regulations, but with the FIA already planning to walk those back next season it appears he is set to stay.

Verstappen's current Red Bull contract, which reportedly pays him around $60million per season, is due to run out in 2028. Despite that, the rumoured exit clause now looms large.

Should it become active, it would allow Verstappen to test the market this summer with McLaren and Ferrari also likely to show interest.

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