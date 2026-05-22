Toto Wolff and Jos Verstappen in Montreal meeting as Max to Mercedes F1 rumours swirl
Toto Wolff and Jos Verstappen in Montreal meeting as Max to Mercedes F1 rumours swirl
The meeting took place in full public view on Thursday
Toto Wolff and Jos Verstappen held a meeting in the Canadian Grand Prix paddock as Max to Mercedes transfer rumours continue to swirl.
The four-time F1 world champion reportedly has an exit clause in his current Red Bulla contract which kicks in this summer if he is outside the top two in the championship standings.
With the 28-year-old Dutchman currently down in seventh, that scenario absolutely appears to be in play, with Mercedes the most likely landing spot as the Silver Arrows dominate the regulations era.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 2027 green light as Horner makes paddock return
Toto and Jos meet at Canadian Grand Prix
So the sight of Jos and Mercedes team principal Wolff sitting together on Thursday and engaging in intense conversation set a million motorsport tongues wagging.
Max himself also spoke with media on Thursday, and gave a more upbeat message about his future in the sport, and potentially at Red Bull.
In March Verstappen had spoken about potentially leaving the sport for good due to those new regulations, but with the FIA already planning to walk those back next season it appears he is set to stay.
Verstappen's current Red Bull contract, which reportedly pays him around $60million per season, is due to run out in 2028. Despite that, the rumoured exit clause now looms large.
Should it become active, it would allow Verstappen to test the market this summer with McLaren and Ferrari also likely to show interest.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton makes Ferrari contract announcement
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