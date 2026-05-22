close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen in front of Mercedes-logo

Toto Wolff and Jos Verstappen in Montreal meeting as Max to Mercedes F1 rumours swirl

Max Verstappen in front of Mercedes-logo — Photo: © IMAGO

Toto Wolff and Jos Verstappen in Montreal meeting as Max to Mercedes F1 rumours swirl

The meeting took place in full public view on Thursday

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

Toto Wolff and Jos Verstappen held a meeting in the Canadian Grand Prix paddock as Max to Mercedes transfer rumours continue to swirl.

The four-time F1 world champion reportedly has an exit clause in his current Red Bulla contract which kicks in this summer if he is outside the top two in the championship standings.

With the 28-year-old Dutchman currently down in seventh, that scenario absolutely appears to be in play, with Mercedes the most likely landing spot as the Silver Arrows dominate the regulations era.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 2027 green light as Horner makes paddock return

Toto and Jos meet at Canadian Grand Prix

So the sight of Jos and Mercedes team principal Wolff sitting together on Thursday and engaging in intense conversation set a million motorsport tongues wagging.

Max himself also spoke with media on Thursday, and gave a more upbeat message about his future in the sport, and potentially at Red Bull.

In March Verstappen had spoken about potentially leaving the sport for good due to those new regulations, but with the FIA already planning to walk those back next season it appears he is set to stay.

Verstappen's current Red Bull contract, which reportedly pays him around $60million per season, is due to run out in 2028. Despite that, the rumoured exit clause now looms large.

Should it become active, it would allow Verstappen to test the market this summer with McLaren and Ferrari also likely to show interest.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton makes Ferrari contract announcement

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes Toto Wolff Jos Verstappen

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Lewis Hamilton 'facing Ferrari exit' as Elkann steps up Verstappen bid

Lewis Hamilton 'facing Ferrari exit' as Elkann steps up Verstappen bid

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen issues statement on F1 future after FIA intervention

Max Verstappen issues statement on F1 future after FIA intervention

  • Today 09:12
F1⁠ News Today: Max Verstappen 2027 green light as Christian Horner makes paddock return

F1⁠ News Today: Max Verstappen 2027 green light as Christian Horner makes paddock return

  • Today 07:27
Mercedes ready to flex F1 muscles at Canadian GP

Mercedes ready to flex F1 muscles at Canadian GP

  • Yesterday 19:39
Max Verstappen the 'only F1 driver brave enough' to race at Nurburgring

Max Verstappen the 'only F1 driver brave enough' to race at Nurburgring

  • Yesterday 17:42
McLaren lose out as rival F1 team signs title-winning talent

McLaren lose out as rival F1 team signs title-winning talent

  • 1 hour ago

Just in

12:56
McLaren lose out as rival F1 team signs title-winning talent
12:30
Lewis Hamilton 'facing Ferrari exit' as Elkann steps up Verstappen bid
11:56
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
10:57
Aston Martin chief addresses F1 frustrations: 'There's no point'
09:57
F1 Practice Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

McLaren lose out as rival F1 team signs title-winning talent Latest F1 News

McLaren lose out as rival F1 team signs title-winning talent

1 hour ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

2 hours ago
Aston Martin chief addresses F1 frustrations: 'There's no point' Aston Martin

Aston Martin chief addresses F1 frustrations: 'There's no point'

3 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Today 09:57
Ontdek het op Google Play
x