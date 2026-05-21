Lewis Hamilton has firmly shut down rumours that he will retire from F1 at the end of the current 2026 season.

The 41-year-old seven-time world champion has struggled since joining Ferrari from Mercedes for the start of the 2025 season.

Hamilton once again appears to be behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in the internal pecking order at Maranello after being soundly beaten by the Monegasque last year.

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But heading into the weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Hamilton confirmed that he will be under contract at Ferrari in 2027, and he plans to be around for some time yet.

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Lewis Hamilton on Ferrari contract, and the future

Speaking to media at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, he revealed: “I’m still in contract so everything’s 100 percent clear to me. I’m still focused, I’m still motivated, I still love what I do with all my heart. I’m going to be here for quite some time so get used to it.

“There are a lot of people trying to retire me and that’s not even on my thoughts. I’m already thinking of what will be next and planning for the next five years.

“But yeah, I still plan to be here for some time.”

Hamilton plans to be around for some time.

Montreal a happy hunting ground for Hamilton

Montreal is the happiest of hunting grounds for the British superstar, Hamilton has registered seven victories here - level with fellow Michael Schumacher for the most ever.

His first in Canada came back in his debut season in 2007, during that acrimonious battle with team-mate Fernando Alonso at McLaren. It's a moment he remembers well, for very specific reasons.

"Jeez, it was only my sixth race in Formula 1. First time coming to Montreal, being a rookie to a World Champion was tough - Fernando was so fast. But I was so competitive, I couldn't accept being second, I wanted to win.

Hamilton and Alonso were McLaren team-mates in 2007.

"The first five races, in the fuel error, they would always give Fernando the lowest fuel, so it felt like I had to work twice as hard to be ahead of him. And I pushed so hard to get equal fuel, like give me a chance and I'll show you what I can do.

"So they gave us equal fuel, and I took pole and won. I fought for what I believed in, and the rest was history."

Where do Hamilton and Ferrari stand now?

The 2026 season started with much promise for Hamilton as he claimed his first podium for the time at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

Since then things have been more of a struggle, with many experts fearing the Scuderia have now been passed by McLaren in the vain pursuit of Mercedes.

Hamilton said of the pecking order: "It will adjust each weekend. Mercedes at the top, McLaren looked good last time out and Red Bull have made a big step. So we are around McLaren and Red Bull.

"And Mercedes have a big upgrade this weekend so... Our focus will just be on ourselves."

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