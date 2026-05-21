F1 issue verdict over Max Verstappen’s shot at Nurburgring 24 Hours redemption

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has had less than a week to recover from a devastating result at the Nurburgring 24 Hours before getting straight back into the swing of the hectic F1 calendar with the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman enjoyed a much-needed break away from the F1 circus last weekend, swapping his Red Bull F1 machinery for the No.3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo.

The 28-year-old shared driving duties with Jules Gounon, Dani Juncadella and Lucas Auer as the Verstappen Racing squad took on the legendary Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Article continues under video

After Verstappen had completed a gruelling double driving stint last Sunday, he managed to hand the car back to Juncadella with a 30-second lead on the No.80 Mercedes car in second place.

However, disaster struck less than two laps into the Spaniard's stint, forcing him to bring the car back into the garage and causing the team to lose the lead.

It soon became clear that not just victory, but also their chances of a podium had slipped away, with Mercedes then confirming a driveshaft issue had hampered their running.

The mechanics worked tirelessly to get the car running again before the chequered flag was waved, allowing Juncadella to hop back into the cockpit for the final 20 minutes.

The No.80 Mercedes claimed the win and Verstappen's No.3 car eventually finished in P37, with all the drivers understandably heartbroken over what should have been a glorious victory.

READ MORE: Ricciardo offered Mercedes F1 contract to drive alongside Lewis Hamilton

Will F1 allow Verstappen to make Nurburgring return?

It wasn't just Verstappen and his No.3 team who were devastated after last weekend's result.

The endurance event sold out for the first time in its 56-year-history thanks to the Dutchman's stardom and the Nurburgring welcomed a record-breaking crowd of 352,000 thanks to what has now been dubbed the 'Max Verstappen effect'.

The Red Bull star's popularity and his disappointing finishing position have led many to question whether next year's F1 calendar, which has not yet been publicly confirmed, would allow him to take part in the 2027 edition of the testing race on the Nordschleife.

Verstappen, the Nurburgring organisers, and the Dutchman's legions of fans will likely all be crossing their fingers that he is free to seek redemption in Germany and return to the Nurburgring next year to chase what would have been a well-earned victory.

And the latest update on the matter appears to bring good news to Verstappen's fanbase.

Dutch reporter Erik van Haren has provided an update on next year's schedule, claiming that the 2027 race date of May 29-May 30 will not clash with the F1 calendar.

In a piece for De Telegraaf, the trusted journalist wrote: "If Verstappen’s own schedule allows, there is a chance for revenge next year.

"The 24 Hours of Nurburgring will then take place on 29 and 30 May. Sources in the Formula 1 paddock confirm that no Formula 1 race is scheduled for that weekend in 2027 either."

F1 have already confirmed that the 2027 calendar will welcome the Turkish Grand Prix and the Portuguese Grand Prix back to what is usually a 24-race campaign, although the official FIA championship dates are yet to be released.

NURBURGRING RESULTS: Verstappen final placing, times and more

Related