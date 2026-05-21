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Lance Stroll,Aston Martin,Australia,2026

Lance Stroll addresses Aston Martin F1 future over 2026 struggles

Lance Stroll,Aston Martin,Australia,2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Lance Stroll addresses Aston Martin F1 future over 2026 struggles

Lance Stroll is not going anywhere

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Aston Martin F1 driver Lance Stroll is participating in his home grand prix this weekend, as F1 visits Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix.

But there has been some speculation that it could be his final chance to impress his home fans.

Stroll is on a rolling contract at Aston Martin and, much like with his team-mate Fernando Alonso, his participation in F1 beyond the end of this season has been called into question, with Aston Martin struggling in the sport.

The Silverstone team are currently sat rock bottom of the constructors' championship, and the Miami GP last time out was the first time in 2026 that both drivers have managed to finish the grand prix.

That's because of severe reliability issues that they have faced from their Honda power units, with Honda struggling with both power output issues and intense vibrations coming from their 2026 power unit.

It's far from the start to the season that Stroll and Alonso would have envisaged, with Aston Martin hopeful before 2026 that they would be able to challenge for the world championship, with new regulations sweeping into the sport and their new Honda power unit partnership getting underway.

Now, with both drivers technically speaking due to be out of contract at the end of this current season, Stroll has issued a positive update on his future at the team.

F1 2026: Which driver contracts expire this year?

Stroll staying put

"We've got some incredibly talented people at the AMR Technology Campus and there's huge potential with the tools like the new CoreWeave AIR Tunnel and the simulator," Stroll told Aston Martin's official website.

"We have all the elements to become a winning team, it's just about unlocking that potential.

"I firmly believe in this project, even though right now we're experiencing some difficult times. The future is very bright and I want to ride this tough spell out and be part of the journey we're on.

"Difficult moments always test you, but they also show you who really believes in what you're building.

"It's easy to believe when results are coming and everything feels good. The real challenge is staying committed when things are harder and you have to work through problems together.

"That's part of building a top F1 team. I genuinely believe the foundations we're putting in place now can lead to something very special in the future."

READ MORE: Aston Martin set for performance 'quantum leap' at Canadian GP

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