McLaren bringing F1 monster to fight Mercedes at Canadian Grand Prix
McLaren bringing F1 monster to fight Mercedes at Canadian Grand Prix
Can McLaren win the world championship?
McLaren have a number of upgrades coming to their car ahead of the 2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix, as they look to join the fight for both world championships.
Mercedes have been the dominant force so far in 2026, winning all four grands prix while their rivals have lagged behind.
It means that their drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli appear to be in a sole fight for the drivers' championship, with the winners of the last nine drivers' titles - Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris - not even able to claim a single grand prix win between them so far in 2026.
But the Miami Grand Prix last time out saw a change in the pecking order which may have Mercedes worried.
The winners of the last two constructors' titles, McLaren, claimed a one-two in the Miami sprint race, and a two-three in the main race, returning to form and beating Mercedes' Russell in both races.
It has led to hope that 2025 champion Norris - who has been developing his skills in a rather bizarre way this week - could join Russell and Antonelli in the drivers' title battle.
Norris is currently 49 points behind early leader Antonelli and, although a lot of focus is being placed on Mercedes' upgrades heading into this weekend, McLaren have confirmed some upgrades of their own.
The MCL40 will see some big changes as part of McLaren's aggressive approach that they are taking to their development path for the remainder of 2026.
READ MORE: Aston Martin set for performance 'quantum leap' at Canadian GP
McLaren's Canadian GP upgrades
McLaren told media ahead of this weekend's race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve: "As established at the beginning of the season, Miami served as the first big step in our plan to add performance to the MCL40.
"This continues this weekend in Montreal, with a number of new components across the floor, chassis, front and rear wings, bodywork, halo and roll hoop."
It follows a Miami GP weekend in which the team brought seven upgrades to the track, while rivals Ferrari brought 11.
The two teams are in a battle to become Mercedes' closest challengers for race victories.
READ MORE: Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
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