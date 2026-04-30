Lewis Hamilton handed Miami Grand Prix boost as Ferrari upgrades loom

Lewis Hamilton arrives at the Miami Grand Prix with a sense that momentum may finally be shifting in his favour.

The seven-time F1 champion has endured a mixed start to life at Ferrari, but there are signs that both driver and team are beginning to move in the right direction.

After a five-week break in the calendar, Miami gives Hamilton the chance to show whether Ferrari have made meaningful progress during the pause in racing.

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Ferrari are expected to bring upgrades to the Miami Grand Prix, and while those alone do not guarantee an instant step forward, they do arrive at an important time.

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Can Lewis Hamilton win the Miami Grand Prix?

Hamilton’s ability has never been in question, but his chances this season will be dictated by the machinery Ferrari can give him. The early part of 2026 has shown flashes of promise, although not yet enough to suggest the Scuderia are where they need to be to fight consistently at the front.

Miami should provide a clearer test of where Ferrari stand after the break, particularly with Mercedes setting the early benchmark.

The sprint format also gives him more than one opportunity to make an impact, with points available on Saturday before the main grand prix takes place on Sunday.

Don't underestimate the impact a sprint race victory could have on Hamilton's 2026 season - even if it didn't pay dividends last year.

Ferrari must deliver for Hamilton

For all the optimism, the pressure remains firmly on Ferrari to give Hamilton a car capable of competing with the best. The seven-time champion can still punish mistakes and capitalise when an opportunity appears, but he cannot turn a car that is not quick enough into a title contender on his own.

There is also the internal dynamic with Charles Leclerc, who has shown strong pace across the opening rounds of the season. If Hamilton is to build a serious championship challenge, he first has to make sure he is consistently ahead of the driver in the other Ferrari.

That battle could prove just as significant as the fight against Mercedes, particularly if Ferrari do take a step forward and both drivers suddenly find themselves closer to the front.

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Miami GP could shape Hamilton momentum

The timing of the Miami Grand Prix is useful for Hamilton because the season has effectively been paused since the Japanese Grand Prix, giving Ferrari time to assess their weaknesses and bring changes to the car.

A strong weekend would not answer every question around Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, but it would change the tone around his season. It would suggest the team have used the break well and that Hamilton still has a realistic platform to fight from as the championship develops.

Another underwhelming weekend would leave Ferrari with familiar questions, especially if Mercedes continue to pull away at the front and the likes of Red Bull and McLaren begin to recover ground.

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