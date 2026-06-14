Was Lewis Hamilton change to blame for Ferrari crash at Barcelona Grand Prix?

Ferrari F1 team-mates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc took to the track in Barcelona this weekend in cars that were in tune with one another for the first time this season.

At Leclerc's home race last time out the Monegasque suffered a heartbreaking crash that ended his race on lap 66, and whilst it appeared safe to assume the accident had been caused by the crumbling track, the 28-year-old blamed his brakes.

Speaking to media in Monaco last Sunday Leclerc appeared to be at his wits' end having suffered with his brakes on multiple occasions so far this season.

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Leclerc labelled his brake setup 'borderline dangerous' before confirming his decision to switch from Brembo, Ferrari's brake supplier Leclerc has used throughout his entire career, to Carbon Industries (CI), the brand Hamilton used at Mercedes and recently switched to with the Scuderia.

Having copied Hamilton's setup for Barcelona Leclerc was hoping to finally find some consistency with his brakes, but his switch to the new configuration has so far failed to work out in his favour.

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Leclerc 'ashamed' of Ferrari crash

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 about his crash during Saturday's qualifying, Leclerc appeared emotionally destroyed by yet another session-ending incident.

Once again he mentioned the brakes whilst discussing the crash, perhaps indicating that the change was to blame for Saturday's wobble that left him starting the Barcelona GP from P10.

"I just feel very much ashamed to be here after a crash like that," Leclerc said.

"What did I do? I released the brakes earlier and I tried to carry speed. I think on the previous lap, we were close to being the fastest car on every corner apart from turn four.

"I knew it was a weakness and I knew I had to make everything perfect for that lap and I tried, but I obviously regret it.

"Again, I feel very much ashamed. In the last two races, Canada and Monaco, I had a very tricky configuration to deal with and that didn't make it easy. Monaco ended the way it ended and that was already very difficult to take and accept... but this weekend there was none of that. The car was great.

"The feeling with the car was amazing and I didn't deliver. If anything, it's a lot worse than that; I put it into the wall.

"So there's no excuses. I just felt ashamed. Obviously it's part of our job to come after a session and speak in front of the cameras, but when these things happen, especially after the last few weekends that have been particularly tough to find performance in general, I just feel ashamed.

"The only positive I can take is that the feeling that I have in the car is back and tomorrow I feel optimistic that we can have a good race."

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