F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton beats Antonelli as Kim Kardashian sends special gift

Lewis Hamilton once again proved he is right back to his best with a brilliant performance to outqualify F1 prodigy Kimi Antonelli at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

Ferrari star Hamilton claimed a place on the front row for Sunday's race with a blistering lap in Catalunya on Saturday.

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Kim Kardashian surprises F1 prodigy Kimi Antonelli with a special gift

Mercedes F1 prodigy Kimi Antonelli had a very special gift from Kim Kardashian waiting for him at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, maybe now we can put 'Towelgate' to rest.

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Last weekend the reality TV superstar and Skims founder, who was at the Monaco Grand Prix to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, caused uproar when she took a towel intended for race winner Antonelli.

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FIA announce Kimi Antonelli penalty verdict at Barcelona Grand Prix

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli has been handed a punishment verdict from the FIA following an investigation into his actions during proceedings at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old returned to the track in Catalonia this weekend with a healthy championship lead after picking up his fifth consecutive grand prix victory in Monaco last time out.

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'I don't give a s***' - Lance Stroll goes nuclear at Barcelona Grand Prix

One of the longest team-mate streaks in F1 history came to an end on Saturday at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, but Lance Stroll didn't seem to care too much.

Stroll's Aston Martin team-mate Fernando Alonso had outqualified him at every race weekend since the 2024 British Grand Prix, a streak of 42 grand prix qualifying sessions.

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Medical car deployed after brutal Ferrari crash at Barcelona Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc crashed out of F1 qualifying at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in dramatic circumstances on Saturday.

The Monegasque driver suffered a slide heading into turn four and went off into the barriers, bringing out a red flag.

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Charles Leclerc had a heavy crash in Barcelona on Saturday.

Max Verstappen promoted after late disqualification announced

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has received some good news following a very late disqualification.

The Dutchman may be racing for Red Bull in F1 this weekend at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix but in between the jam-packed 2026 calendar, he also found time to compete in the iconic 24 Hours of Nurburgring last month.

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