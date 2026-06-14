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Antonelli and Hamilton in Canada

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton beats Antonelli as Kim Kardashian sends special gift

Antonelli and Hamilton in Canada — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton beats Antonelli as Kim Kardashian sends special gift

All the latest F1 news on Sunday June 14

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

Lewis Hamilton once again proved he is right back to his best with a brilliant performance to outqualify F1 prodigy Kimi Antonelli at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

Ferrari star Hamilton claimed a place on the front row for Sunday's race with a blistering lap in Catalunya on Saturday.

➡️ READ MORE

Kim Kardashian surprises F1 prodigy Kimi Antonelli with a special gift

Mercedes F1 prodigy Kimi Antonelli had a very special gift from Kim Kardashian waiting for him at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, maybe now we can put 'Towelgate' to rest.

Last weekend the reality TV superstar and Skims founder, who was at the Monaco Grand Prix to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, caused uproar when she took a towel intended for race winner Antonelli.

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FIA announce Kimi Antonelli penalty verdict at Barcelona Grand Prix

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli has been handed a punishment verdict from the FIA following an investigation into his actions during proceedings at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old returned to the track in Catalonia this weekend with a healthy championship lead after picking up his fifth consecutive grand prix victory in Monaco last time out.

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'I don't give a s***' - Lance Stroll goes nuclear at Barcelona Grand Prix

One of the longest team-mate streaks in F1 history came to an end on Saturday at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, but Lance Stroll didn't seem to care too much.

Stroll's Aston Martin team-mate Fernando Alonso had outqualified him at every race weekend since the 2024 British Grand Prix, a streak of 42 grand prix qualifying sessions.

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Medical car deployed after brutal Ferrari crash at Barcelona Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc crashed out of F1 qualifying at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in dramatic circumstances on Saturday.

The Monegasque driver suffered a slide heading into turn four and went off into the barriers, bringing out a red flag.

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Charles Leclerc had a heavy crash in Barcelona on Saturday.
Charles Leclerc had a heavy crash in Barcelona on Saturday.

Max Verstappen promoted after late disqualification announced

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has received some good news following a very late disqualification.

The Dutchman may be racing for Red Bull in F1 this weekend at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix but in between the jam-packed 2026 calendar, he also found time to compete in the iconic 24 Hours of Nurburgring last month.

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F1 Lewis Hamilton Aston Martin Kimi Antonelli Lance Stroll Barcelona-Catalunya Grand prix

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