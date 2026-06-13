Kim Kardashian surprises F1 prodigy Kimi Antonelli with a special gift
Kim Kardashian surprises F1 prodigy Kimi Antonelli with a special gift
It's payback time
Mercedes F1 prodigy Kimi Antonelli had a very special gift from Kim Kardashian waiting for him at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, maybe now we can put 'Towelgate' to rest.
Last weekend the reality TV superstar and Skims founder, who was at the Monaco Grand Prix to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, caused uproar when she took a towel intended for race winner Antonelli.
That led to huge reaction on social media - after all Kim and Kimi are the two biggest names in F1 right now for very different reasons - and we even had Mercedes producing whacky videos to troll the 45-year-old Kardashian.
A few days later though we can rest easy with Kim providing an olive branch, in the form of a towel, for the Italian 19-year-old who is taking F1 by storm.
F1 HEADLINES: Monaco Grand Prix result could change again as Mercedes call in the lawyers
Kim returns the favour with a towel for Kimi
In response to the viral clips, Kardashian sent a replacement towel to the Mercedes garage in Spain. Nice touch.
A video from the team showed the championship leader (Antonelli has a 66-point lead over Kim's boyfriend Lewis) being handed a crisp white towel adorned with a pink ribbon right after Friday’s practice session. The towel is inscribed simply with the words “To Kimi from Kim".
A wide-eyed Antonelli was visibly shocked when he received the gift, asking: “Is this really from her?”
After a team member confirmed its authenticity, he replied, “Thank you, Kim,” removed the ribbon, and promptly draped the towel around his neck.
And with that, Towelgate is no more and we can (hopefully) get back to racing this weekend in Barcelona.
READ MORE: F1 star claims Kim Kardashian 'setup' after Martin Brundle gridwalk snub
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