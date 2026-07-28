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Credit for photo: IMAGO x u/kellypiquet

Max Verstappen already on the beach with Kelly Piquet for F1 summer break as they celebrate Penelope's birthday

Credit for photo: IMAGO x u/kellypiquet — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen already on the beach with Kelly Piquet for F1 summer break as they celebrate Penelope's birthday

Verstappen didn't waste any time getting out to enjoy the holidays

By Vincent Bruins.
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It didn't take long for four-time world champion Max Verstappen to forget about F1 and enjoy the summer break as his partner Kelly Piquet shared adorable snaps of the family celebrating Penelope's birthday.

Penelope, or 'P' as Verstappen affectionately calls her, turned seven years old this week, shortly after the Red Bull star enjoyed celebrations of his own on the Hungarian Grand Prix podium.

Verstappen managed to rescue a tricky weekend at the wheel of his unreliable RB22 to pick up vital championship points on Sunday, boosting himself up to P6 in the drivers' standings just in time for the summer break.

Vitally however, the Dutchman was still four places away from the top two of the drivers' standings, meaning he is now free to activate an early exit clause from his Red Bull contract anytime between now and October.

But Verstappen's on-track future was likely pushed to the back of his mind as he got straight in to enjoying the summer break, as evidenced by the heartwarming family photos shared by Piquet on social media.

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Lily shifts into ‘Overtake Mode’ at Penelope’s Birthday

Images of Penelope's 7th birthday celebrations shared by Kelly Piquet on Instagram
Images of Penelope's 7th birthday celebrations shared by Kelly Piquet on Instagram

Fresh off the back of his P2 finish in Hungary, Verstappen made sure to make it back in time for a special moment, celebrating his stepdaughter Penelope's seventh birthday alongside Piquet and the daughter they share, Lily.

With the new technical regulations in play this season, the adjustment to the electrification of the sport has proven to be one of the toughest challenges Verstappen has ever faced in Formula 1.

Not only has he expressed his reservations about the next-generation F1 cars, but his Red Bull also seems to lack the pace of its rivals at Mercedes and Ferrari. McLaren, too, showcased significant competitiveness at the Hungaroring.

Verstappen now enjoys a short pause to refuel his mental batteries—not the much-discussed battery of the MGU-K.

The summer break got off to a joyful start with Penelope’s birthday celebration held at their home in Monaco.

Celebrations included both parents, Max and Kelly, as well as Penelope’s half-sister, Lily.

According to Kelly’s Instagram post, little Lily even seems to have inherited some of her father’s competitive speed, sparking playful remarks in the comments about her being in 'Overtake Mode,' as she swiftly waddled past Verstappen and P, who was trying out roller skates with the help of her 'bonus Dad'.

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Kelly Piquet

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