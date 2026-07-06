The future of Max Verstappen at Red Bull is now very much in doubt after a disastrous British Grand Prix Sunday for the four-time F1 world champion.

The 28-year-old Dutchman was in the running for a podium finish late in the race at Silverstone, right up to the moment he crashed out on Lap 48 of 52.

It was the second rear-wing issue to have caused a Verstappen crash in the space of just eight days - he had spun out during qualifying in Austria last weekend as well. Afterwards he described the situation as 'dangerous'.

Article continues under video

The crash topped off a miserable day for the frustrated Verstappen, who had earlier said he would have employed different strategy to that of his team.

The vibes after Austria were largely positive when Red Bull's upgrades helped Max to second place in the race on Sunday, but not any more. And now the much-publicised exit clause in his contract looks to be officially in play.

If Verstappen is not in the top two in the championship standings by the time of the summer break (after the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 26) he will be free to leave Red Bull after this season.

And now that eventuality is a mathematical certainty.

BRITISH GRAND PRIX: Final classification after Silverstone drama

Max Verstappen crashed again at Silverstone.

Verstappen, the maths and the exit clause

With just two races remaining until that summer break (Belgium on July 19 and Hungary on July 26), Verstappen continues to languish in seventh place in the championship standings.

With only a maximum of 50 points available from those two races, there is no way Verstappen can overtake current second-placed driver George Russell - who is 78 points ahead of him.

Widespread media reports suggest that Verstappen will have until October this year to actually activate his clause and decide to leave Red Bull, which is a major issue for the team.

Despite multiple summit meetings with Red Bull brass, Verstappen has so far failed to commit his long-term future to the team. That is a significant headache given his value to the team, both in terms of on-track performance and sponsorship dollars.

Where would Verstappen go?

The favoured option always appears to have been Mercedes, which has been dominant for so much of 2026 so far. But Toto Wolff appears to be set on continuing with Kimi Antonelli and Russell in 2027.

McLaren meanwhile has been the other rumoured option in recent days, with media reports suggesting the two parties have held initial talks.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton handed late FIA penalty verdict at British Grand Prix

READ MORE: FIA issue official statement as 'software error' to blame for safety car chaos at British GP

Related