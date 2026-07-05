Max Verstappen has doubled down on his complaints about Sunday's 'Lego race' at the British Grand Prix.

All 22 drivers will line up at Silverstone with their own intricately-made Lego go-kart, each in a rough facsimile of their team's primary liveries, in place of a traditional drivers parade before the race.

While the four-time world champion is well known for racing anything he can get his hands on, apparently that doesn't include 25kmh Lego go-karts.

Article continues under video

Verstappen told Viaplay that he 'prefers to play with Lego at home, with the kids' (note: nice one Max, don't burn the bridge with the sponsor) but said that the standard drivers parade setup of 22 drivers being taken around on the back of a truck/trucks gives off a more professional air.

The Dutchman had already hinted at his distaste for the shenanigans earlier in the week, but doubled down on Friday. He also has an unlikely ally in Lewis Hamilton, although not necessarily for the same reasons.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner to make shock return, Red Bull figure absent

Verstappen: We should not look like kids and clowns

In his most recent comments, Verstappen said: "I prefer to play with Lego at home, you know, with the kids. Not on a go-kart here, to be honest. I prefer to stand on a truck, just with everyone together. I think that's more fun, and I think it also looks more professional."

He continued: "At the end of the day, we are Formula 1 drivers, I think we should not look like kids and clowns trying to ram into each other. I don't think that is what Formula 1 needs, but it is what it is."

Previously, he had told the media: "I just get through it as smoothly as possible and wave to the fans, because they deserve it.

"If it were up to me, I would just want a normal drivers' parade. What is wrong with an electric truck, or whatever, driving us around? I think that's fine, but it is what it is. I have no influence on that."

On an unrelated note, it's now 13 months since Verstappen, ahem, looked like a kid trying to ram into George Russell. It's nice that he's stuck to the sentiment expressed in his apology.

SPRINT RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton denied Silverstone fairytale

Related