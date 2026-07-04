close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli in front of the British flag

F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton denied Silverstone fairytale at British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli in front of the British flag — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton denied Silverstone fairytale at British Grand Prix

All the results from the 2026 F1 British Grand Prix sprint race at Silverstone

Google Make us your Google favorite

Kimi Antonelli disappointed home fans on Saturday afternoon at Silverstone, hunting down and passing polesitter Lewis Hamilton to win the sprint race at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton was able to hold the Mercedes off for the first handful of laps, but was passed at the halfway point of the 17-lap race and was unable to hold onto the back of his old car, the pair finishing well ahead of the rest of the pack.

Lando Norris finished in a fairly comfortable third place after some early drama, which saw he, George Russell, Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc all passing and re-passing each other in a brilliant, frenetic opening to the race.

When that all shook out, there was a British 2-3-4 (from Hamilton, Norris and Russell) ahead of the Ferrari of Leclerc and Red Bull of Verstappen. The Racing Bull of Liam Lawson came in eighth behind Piastri to take the last point of the day, thanks in no small part to a slightly naughty defensive move on the penultimate lap*.

[*Update: That move may have been too naughty – the stewards are taking a look at it, which may lead to him losing his place with Isack Hadjar promoted over him]

F1 HEADLINES: Horner to make shock return, Red Bull figure absent

F1 British Grand Prix Sprint Race Results

F1 British Grand Prix Sprint results
Pos Driver Team Gap
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Winner
2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +2.745s
3 Lando Norris McLaren +9.783s
4 George Russell Mercedes +10.639s
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +12.620s
6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +16.550s
7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +17.551s
8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +30.233s
9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +30.953s
10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +35.110s
11 Pierre Gasly Alpine +40.273s
12 Franco Colapinto Alpine +41.026s
13 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +41.680s
14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +42.499s
15 Oliver Bearman Haas +45.784s
16 Esteban Ocon Haas +49.810s
17 Carlos Sainz Williams +50.379s
18 Alex Albon Williams +50.757s
19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +1:15.117s
20 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1:31.872s
21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 Lap
22 Sergio Perez Cadillac +1 Lap

Is there F1 today?

Qualifying is next up on Saturday, July 4, at 16:00 (local time/BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.

READ MORE: Sainz leaves Williams in uncertainty after announcement on his F1 future

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Kimi Antonelli Silverstone British Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone

  • 32 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions

F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton at heart of LEGO F1 storm at British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton at heart of LEGO F1 storm at British Grand Prix

  • Today 08:12
F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation

F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation

  • 49 minutes ago
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix

FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
How to watch F1 British Grand Prix 2026 weekend live and free on UK TV

How to watch F1 British Grand Prix 2026 weekend live and free on UK TV

  • Yesterday 19:00

Just in

14:55
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone
14:38
F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation
12:57
F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions
12:32
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
12:00
Jos Verstappen issues brutal Martin Brundle statement: 'Another one of those idiots'
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone F1 Standings

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone

32 minutes ago
F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation British Grand Prix

F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation

49 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions British Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions

2 hours ago
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix British Grand Prix

FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix

2 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x