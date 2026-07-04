F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton denied Silverstone fairytale at British Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli disappointed home fans on Saturday afternoon at Silverstone, hunting down and passing polesitter Lewis Hamilton to win the sprint race at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton was able to hold the Mercedes off for the first handful of laps, but was passed at the halfway point of the 17-lap race and was unable to hold onto the back of his old car, the pair finishing well ahead of the rest of the pack.

Lando Norris finished in a fairly comfortable third place after some early drama, which saw he, George Russell, Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc all passing and re-passing each other in a brilliant, frenetic opening to the race.

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When that all shook out, there was a British 2-3-4 (from Hamilton, Norris and Russell) ahead of the Ferrari of Leclerc and Red Bull of Verstappen. The Racing Bull of Liam Lawson came in eighth behind Piastri to take the last point of the day, thanks in no small part to a slightly naughty defensive move on the penultimate lap*.

[*Update: That move may have been too naughty – the stewards are taking a look at it, which may lead to him losing his place with Isack Hadjar promoted over him]

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F1 British Grand Prix Sprint Race Results

F1 British Grand Prix Sprint results Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Winner 2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +2.745s 3 Lando Norris McLaren +9.783s 4 George Russell Mercedes +10.639s 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +12.620s 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +16.550s 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +17.551s 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +30.233s 9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +30.953s 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +35.110s 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine +40.273s 12 Franco Colapinto Alpine +41.026s 13 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +41.680s 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +42.499s 15 Oliver Bearman Haas +45.784s 16 Esteban Ocon Haas +49.810s 17 Carlos Sainz Williams +50.379s 18 Alex Albon Williams +50.757s 19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +1:15.117s 20 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1:31.872s 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 Lap 22 Sergio Perez Cadillac +1 Lap

Is there F1 today?

Qualifying is next up on Saturday, July 4, at 16:00 (local time/BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.

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