F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton denied Silverstone fairytale at British Grand Prix
F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton denied Silverstone fairytale at British Grand Prix
All the results from the 2026 F1 British Grand Prix sprint race at SilverstoneMake us your Google favorite
Kimi Antonelli disappointed home fans on Saturday afternoon at Silverstone, hunting down and passing polesitter Lewis Hamilton to win the sprint race at the British Grand Prix.
Hamilton was able to hold the Mercedes off for the first handful of laps, but was passed at the halfway point of the 17-lap race and was unable to hold onto the back of his old car, the pair finishing well ahead of the rest of the pack.
Lando Norris finished in a fairly comfortable third place after some early drama, which saw he, George Russell, Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc all passing and re-passing each other in a brilliant, frenetic opening to the race.
When that all shook out, there was a British 2-3-4 (from Hamilton, Norris and Russell) ahead of the Ferrari of Leclerc and Red Bull of Verstappen. The Racing Bull of Liam Lawson came in eighth behind Piastri to take the last point of the day, thanks in no small part to a slightly naughty defensive move on the penultimate lap*.
[*Update: That move may have been too naughty – the stewards are taking a look at it, which may lead to him losing his place with Isack Hadjar promoted over him]
F1 HEADLINES: Horner to make shock return, Red Bull figure absent
F1 British Grand Prix Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|Winner
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+2.745s
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+9.783s
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+10.639s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+12.620s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+16.550s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+17.551s
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+30.233s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+30.953s
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+35.110s
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+40.273s
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+41.026s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+41.680s
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+42.499s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+45.784s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+49.810s
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+50.379s
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+50.757s
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+1:15.117s
|20
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1:31.872s
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1 Lap
|22
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+1 Lap
Is there F1 today?
Qualifying is next up on Saturday, July 4, at 16:00 (local time/BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.
READ MORE: Sainz leaves Williams in uncertainty after announcement on his F1 future
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone
- 32 minutes ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone
F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation
F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
Latest News
F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton denied Silverstone fairytale at British Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone
- 32 minutes ago
F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation
- 49 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions
- 2 hours ago
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Jos Verstappen issues brutal Martin Brundle statement: 'Another one of those idiots'
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Jeremy Clarkson signs with F1 team ahead of British Grand Prix
- 2 july
McLaren chief Zak Brown issues statement on Max Verstappen signing
- 1 july
Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff announces 2027 driver lineup as Max Verstappen future confirmed
- 27 june
Mercedes in official FIA breach at Austrian Grand Prix
- 27 june
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams in 2026
- 24 june
Sky F1 commentator David Croft apologises live on air for remarks about former F1 star
- 28 june