F1 Qualifying Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Qualifying Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
It's one-lap shootout time at Silverstone!Make us your Google favorite
Qualifying for the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone takes place today (Saturday, July 4) with 22 drivers locked in a thrilling battle for pole.
F1 is back at one of its most iconic tracks this weekend, and the race looks absolutely wid open after Friday and Saturday afternoon's running as a whole host of home drivers look to snatch a famous victory.
A win for Lewis Hamilton would be incredibly popular, and would see him become the first F1 driver to win ten races at the came circuit, but he'll have home challenges from George Russell and Lando Norris – as well as potential party-pooper Kimi Antonelli.
The driver who leads Saturday's qualifying session will have the jump on all the others for Sunday's afternoon's race, with track position as important as ever in 2026.
Qualifying should produce incredible action and we have all the detail you need on how to watch it live.
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F1 Qualifying start time: British Grand Prix
Qualifying for the British Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, July 4), starting at 4pm local time (BST).
Find the qualifying session start time converted to your local time zone below:
British Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, July 4, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (BST)
|16:00 Saturday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|17:00 Saturday
|United States (ET)
|11:00 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|10:00 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|08:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|12:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|23:00 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|00:30 Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|01:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|09:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|00:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|23:00 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|17:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|18:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|20:30 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|23:00 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|18:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|19:00 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|18:00 Saturday
How to watch 2026 British Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. There is great news for UK fans who get the option to watch this weekend live AND free on Channel 4.
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|*United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
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