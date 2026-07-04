F1 Qualifying Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Qualifying for the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone takes place today (Saturday, July 4) with 22 drivers locked in a thrilling battle for pole.

F1 is back at one of its most iconic tracks this weekend, and the race looks absolutely wid open after Friday and Saturday afternoon's running as a whole host of home drivers look to snatch a famous victory.

A win for Lewis Hamilton would be incredibly popular, and would see him become the first F1 driver to win ten races at the came circuit, but he'll have home challenges from George Russell and Lando Norris – as well as potential party-pooper Kimi Antonelli.

Article continues under video

The driver who leads Saturday's qualifying session will have the jump on all the others for Sunday's afternoon's race, with track position as important as ever in 2026.

Qualifying should produce incredible action and we have all the detail you need on how to watch it live.

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen issues brutal Martin Brundle statement after Red Bull comments

F1 Qualifying start time: British Grand Prix

Qualifying for the British Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, July 4), starting at 4pm local time (BST).

Find the qualifying session start time converted to your local time zone below:

British Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, July 4, 2026

Location Time Local time (BST) 16:00 Saturday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 17:00 Saturday United States (ET) 11:00 Saturday United States (CT) 10:00 Saturday United States (PT) 08:00 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 12:00 Saturday Australia (AWST) 23:00 Saturday Australia (ACT) 00:30 Sunday Australia (AET) 01:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 09:00 Saturday Japan (JST) 00:00 Sunday China (CST) 23:00 Saturday South Africa (SAST) 17:00 Saturday Egypt (EEST) 18:00 Saturday India (IST) 20:30 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 23:00 Saturday Turkey (TRT) 18:00 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 19:00 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 18:00 Saturday

How to watch 2026 British Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. There is great news for UK fans who get the option to watch this weekend live AND free on Channel 4.

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 *United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title

Related