close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Hamilton during practice at Silverstone

F1 Qualifying Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Hamilton during practice at Silverstone — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

It's one-lap shootout time at Silverstone!

Google Make us your Google favorite

Qualifying for the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone takes place today (Saturday, July 4) with 22 drivers locked in a thrilling battle for pole.

F1 is back at one of its most iconic tracks this weekend, and the race looks absolutely wid open after Friday and Saturday afternoon's running as a whole host of home drivers look to snatch a famous victory.

A win for Lewis Hamilton would be incredibly popular, and would see him become the first F1 driver to win ten races at the came circuit, but he'll have home challenges from George Russell and Lando Norris – as well as potential party-pooper Kimi Antonelli.

The driver who leads Saturday's qualifying session will have the jump on all the others for Sunday's afternoon's race, with track position as important as ever in 2026.

Qualifying should produce incredible action and we have all the detail you need on how to watch it live.

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen issues brutal Martin Brundle statement after Red Bull comments

F1 Qualifying start time: British Grand Prix

Qualifying for the British Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, July 4), starting at 4pm local time (BST).

Find the qualifying session start time converted to your local time zone below:

British Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, July 4, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (BST)16:00 Saturday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)17:00 Saturday
United States (ET)11:00 Saturday
United States (CT)10:00 Saturday
United States (PT)08:00 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)12:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)23:00 Saturday
Australia (ACT)00:30 Sunday
Australia (AET)01:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)09:00 Saturday
Japan (JST)00:00 Sunday
China (CST)23:00 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)17:00 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)18:00 Saturday
India (IST)20:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)23:00 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)18:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)19:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)18:00 Saturday

How to watch 2026 British Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. There is great news for UK fans who get the option to watch this weekend live AND free on Channel 4.

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports, Channel 4
*United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title

Related

F1 British Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone

  • 31 minutes ago
F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation

F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation

  • 48 minutes ago
F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton denied Silverstone fairytale at British Grand Prix

F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton denied Silverstone fairytale at British Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions

F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions

  • 2 hours ago
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix

FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen sticks boot into Lego F1 cars at British Grand Prix

Max Verstappen sticks boot into Lego F1 cars at British Grand Prix

  • Today 09:42

Just in

14:55
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone
14:38
F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation
13:36
F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton denied Silverstone fairytale at British Grand Prix
12:57
F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions
12:32
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone F1 Standings

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone

31 minutes ago
F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation British Grand Prix

F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation

48 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions British Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions

2 hours ago
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix British Grand Prix

FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix

2 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x