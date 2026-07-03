How to watch F1 British Grand Prix 2026 weekend live and free on UK TV
How to watch F1 British Grand Prix 2026 weekend live and free on UK TV
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The 2026 British Grand Prix takes place at Silverstone this weekend, and UK fans can watch every second of the action live and FREE on TV.
A record crowd of 565,000 fans will descend on the famous circuit, many hoping that local hero Lewis Hamilton can claim a record 10th victory in his home race.
The Ferrari superstar will be very much the centre of attention as he roars back into title contention after finally ending the long wait for a victory in red at Barcelona last month.
Hamilton though will have a mighty task in trying to outpoint the dominant Mercedes pair of championship leader Kimi Antonelli and another Brit in George Russell.
Reigning world champion Lando Norris has had a troubled start to his title defence but he is another home favourite with massive support as he looks to repeat his 2025 victory in this race.
Max Verstappen meanwhile is very much back in the running as well after he pushed Mercedes very close in Austria last weekend.
It should be a sensational weekend of action, and every second of it is available on TV in the UK, live and free.
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How to watch British Grand Prix weekend
So this is the only race of the year which is available live and free to UK fans. Remember that Sky Sports F1 has the broadcast rights, but there are special rules for the British Grand Prix.
That means free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 - which broadcasts highlights of every race - gets the opportunity to show the action live from Silverstone.
The one-off opportunity includes every single session of the weekend, so the Sprint race and Qualifying on Saturday and then the actual British Grand Prix on Sunday (lights out at 1500 local time).
Channel 4 British Grand Prix Schedule
So there are three sessions you can watch live this weekend, and here are the Channel 4 timings (all times are local BST):
|Date
|Session
|Channel 4 times
|Saturday July 4
|Sprint
|1100-1300
|Saturday July 4
|Qualifying
|1500-1800
|Sunday July 5
|British Grand Prix
|1430-1700
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