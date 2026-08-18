'He seems so at peace': Kim Kardashian drops stunning photos of Lewis Hamilton Hawaii holiday
'He seems so at peace': Kim Kardashian drops stunning photos of Lewis Hamilton Hawaii holiday
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Kim Kardashian has broken the internet (again) with another gorgeous photo drop of her F1 summer break with Lewis Hamilton, and fans are absolutely loving it.
The 45-year-old reality TV behemoth and Skims founder has been dating the seven-time world champion since early in 2026, and it appears their relationship has gone from strength to strength.
It began with sporadic paparazzi sightings of the pair at glamorous locations around the world (think Paris, New York, the Super Bowl) but now the sport's newest power couple seem to be very very comfortable together.
The photo drops on social media are now regular, as the couple spend lots of time together, they even have a new puppy in the shape of adorable Golden Retriever Halo. Kim also made her paddock debut as she supported Lewis at the Monaco Grand Prix.
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Kim and Lewis walk off into the sunset
The latest drop came in very late on Tuesday, with Kim sharing an Instagram post with 20 gorgeous shots - a number of them featuring her with Lewis on a break in Hawaii.
The lead image might be the most stunning of all, with the couple walking down a beach together towards the sunset, Lewis with his arm around Kim. The caption simply read: 'Somewhere over the rainbow'. You can check all the adorable photos out right here:
Naturally fans went wild for the photos, and by breakfast time today (Wednesday) more than 2.1million had provided a loving reaction.
The comments were a mixture of joy and support for a relationship which made global headlines when it was first revealed.
Fan reaction is a mix of love and joy
While fans are delighted that Kim seems so happy with Lewis, they are also loving the impact she is having on the F1 superstar.
One fan summed up the overriding sentiment perfectly, exclaiming: "He seems so at peace with life. You got your guy Kimmy."
Another added: "I've never manifested love for two strangers I don't know like this in my entire life."
Love match is definitely working for Lewis
Hamilton is enjoying a very very special 2026 so far - he is definitely winning off track and is always doing pretty nicely on it once more.
After that miserable 2025 debut season at Ferrari, the smile is back on Hamilton's face as he sits second in the Drivers' standings heading out of the summer break.
Lewis trails brilliant Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli by 50 points and also claimed his first victory in red at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in June.
Hamilton will return to action this weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort as the second half of the 2026 season gets under way.
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