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F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix practice times and positions from Malaysia

Malaysia — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix practice times and positions from Malaysia

All the times from F1 Bahrain Grand Prix practice sessions on Friday in Malaysia

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
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F1 is back in Malaysia. Rejoice!

Cars took to the track for FP1 at Sepang on Friday afternoon (or very early on Friday morning, if you're UK-based) for the first time since 2017, with drivers excited to get going.

Rain was predicted, if not promised, for Friday's running, with some whether forecasts posting a 90 per cent chance of precipitation at the start of FP2. However, the approaching clouds broke up, leaving both sessions completely dry.

Max Verstappen set comfortably the fastest time of the first session of the weekend, followed on the timing boards by George Russell and his team-mate Isack Hadjar – the three podium finishers last time out in Baku, albeit not in that order.

The Dutchman went fourth in FP2, but his best lap being just a quarter of a second off Charles Leclerc's session-leading time was arguably more impressive than topping the boards in FP1, as he was the only driver not to go out on the faster soft compound tyre.

His team-mate Isack Hadjar went second, just a tenth back from the long-time Ferrari driver, to underscore Red Bull's pace for the second week in a row.

McLaren started the day slowly, with both drivers over a second and a half off the pace in FP1, but roared back impressively to sit third and sixth in FP2.

Here are all the times for FP1 and FP2 in Malaysia.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari drama as F1 boss intervenes and uncomfortable Hamilton question asked

Bahrain Grand Prix FP2 times

F1 FP1 times
Pos Driver Team Gap
1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:37.528
2 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.099
3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.137
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.257
5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.305
6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.371
7 George Russell Mercedes +0.492
8 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.532
9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.968
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.060
11 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.352
12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.523
13 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.581
14 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.833
15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.950
16 Oliver Bearman Haas +2.178
17 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.402
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.622
19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.658
20 Alex Albon Williams +2.693
21 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.410
22 Franco Colapinto Alpine +5.863

Bahrain Grand Prix FP1 times

Bahrain Grand Prix FP1 times
Pos Driver Team Gap
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:37.520
2 George Russell Mercedes +0.383
3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.783
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.847
5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.060
6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.070
7 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.195
8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.586
9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.677
10 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.691
11 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.756
12 Lando Norris McLaren +1.773
13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +2.028
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.163
15 Esteban Ocon Haas +2.638
16 Oliver Bearman Haas +2.791
17 Alex Albon Williams +2.801
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.893
19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +3.011
20 Carlos Sainz Williams +3.085
21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3.280
22 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.300

Is there F1 today?

FP2 is next up on Friday, October 2 at 16:00 (local time) and 09:00 (BST). ">To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.

READ MORE: Christian Horner 'embarrassing' as F1 star blasts former Red Bull boss - 'It's simply a disgrace'

Chris Deeley
Written by
Chris Deeley - Editor
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