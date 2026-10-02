F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix practice times and positions from Malaysia

All the times from F1 Bahrain Grand Prix practice sessions on Friday in Malaysia

F1 is back in Malaysia. Rejoice!

Cars took to the track for FP1 at Sepang on Friday afternoon (or very early on Friday morning, if you're UK-based) for the first time since 2017, with drivers excited to get going.

Rain was predicted, if not promised, for Friday's running, with some whether forecasts posting a 90 per cent chance of precipitation at the start of FP2. However, the approaching clouds broke up, leaving both sessions completely dry.

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Max Verstappen set comfortably the fastest time of the first session of the weekend, followed on the timing boards by George Russell and his team-mate Isack Hadjar – the three podium finishers last time out in Baku, albeit not in that order.

The Dutchman went fourth in FP2, but his best lap being just a quarter of a second off Charles Leclerc's session-leading time was arguably more impressive than topping the boards in FP1, as he was the only driver not to go out on the faster soft compound tyre.

His team-mate Isack Hadjar went second, just a tenth back from the long-time Ferrari driver, to underscore Red Bull's pace for the second week in a row.

McLaren started the day slowly, with both drivers over a second and a half off the pace in FP1, but roared back impressively to sit third and sixth in FP2.

Here are all the times for FP1 and FP2 in Malaysia.

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Bahrain Grand Prix FP2 times

Bahrain Grand Prix FP1 times

Bahrain Grand Prix FP1 times Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:37.520 2 George Russell Mercedes +0.383 3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.783 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.847 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.060 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.070 7 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.195 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.586 9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.677 10 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.691 11 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.756 12 Lando Norris McLaren +1.773 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +2.028 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.163 15 Esteban Ocon Haas +2.638 16 Oliver Bearman Haas +2.791 17 Alex Albon Williams +2.801 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.893 19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +3.011 20 Carlos Sainz Williams +3.085 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3.280 22 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.300

Is there F1 today?

FP2 is next up on Friday, October 2 at 16:00 (local time) and 09:00 (BST). ">To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.

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