F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix practice times and positions from Malaysia
F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix practice times and positions from Malaysia
All the times from F1 Bahrain Grand Prix practice sessions on Friday in MalaysiaMake us your Google favorite
F1 is back in Malaysia. Rejoice!
Cars took to the track for FP1 at Sepang on Friday afternoon (or very early on Friday morning, if you're UK-based) for the first time since 2017, with drivers excited to get going.
Rain was predicted, if not promised, for Friday's running, with some whether forecasts posting a 90 per cent chance of precipitation at the start of FP2. However, the approaching clouds broke up, leaving both sessions completely dry.
Max Verstappen set comfortably the fastest time of the first session of the weekend, followed on the timing boards by George Russell and his team-mate Isack Hadjar – the three podium finishers last time out in Baku, albeit not in that order.
The Dutchman went fourth in FP2, but his best lap being just a quarter of a second off Charles Leclerc's session-leading time was arguably more impressive than topping the boards in FP1, as he was the only driver not to go out on the faster soft compound tyre.
His team-mate Isack Hadjar went second, just a tenth back from the long-time Ferrari driver, to underscore Red Bull's pace for the second week in a row.
McLaren started the day slowly, with both drivers over a second and a half off the pace in FP1, but roared back impressively to sit third and sixth in FP2.
Here are all the times for FP1 and FP2 in Malaysia.
F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari drama as F1 boss intervenes and uncomfortable Hamilton question asked
Bahrain Grand Prix FP2 times
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:37.528
|2
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+0.099
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.137
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.257
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.305
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.371
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.492
|8
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.532
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.968
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.060
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1.352
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.523
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.581
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.833
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.950
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+2.178
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+2.402
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+2.622
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+2.658
|20
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2.693
|21
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+3.410
|22
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+5.863
Bahrain Grand Prix FP1 times
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:37.520
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.383
|3
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+0.783
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.847
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.060
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.070
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.195
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.586
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1.677
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.691
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.756
|12
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.773
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+2.028
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+2.163
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+2.638
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+2.791
|17
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2.801
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+2.893
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+3.011
|20
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+3.085
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+3.280
|22
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+3.300
Is there F1 today?
FP2 is next up on Friday, October 2 at 16:00 (local time) and 09:00 (BST). ">To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.
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