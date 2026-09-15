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Newey onderzoekt Red Bull-bolide van Verstappen tijdens Grand Prix van Hongarije

'Max vs 100': Start time and how to watch live as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge

Newey onderzoekt Red Bull-bolide van Verstappen tijdens Grand Prix van Hongarije — Photo: © IMAGO

'Max vs 100': Start time and how to watch live as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge

This should be incredible!

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Max Verstappen takes on an epic challenge this week when the four-time world champion goes into the unknown for 'Max vs 100' at Silverstone.

On Wednesday evening (September 16) the iconic motor racing venue will play host to an unprecedented blockbuster which sees the Red Bull superstar take on 100 competitors in a karting race like no other.

The challenge for Verstappen is to pass every single one of his rivals within 30 laps - is that easy meat or child's play for the mighty Dutchman? We will find out very soon.

It should be a thrilling watch with BAFTA-winning comedian Mo Gilligan leading the team for a broadcast which will bring game-inspired graphics, cinematic drone footage and live insight throughout.

To spice things up even further, Verstappen will be able speak directly to his challengers as he hunts them down, so viewers hear the exchanges that shape the race. A fascinating wrinkle on F1's popular team radio.

We have all the details for you on timings and TV information ahead of the big event on Wednesday.

READ MORE: 'Lewis will never trust Charles again' - F1 journalist issues shocking Ferrari statement

Start time and how to watch live

The race at Silverstone gets under way at 6pm BST on Wednesday September 16 (7pm CET, 1pm Eastern, 10am Pacific) while the broadcast starts one hour earlier to capture all the build-up.

Fans can watch the event globally via Disney+ or the ESPN app.

'Max vs 100' rules, how does it all work?

The premise is simple - Verstappen must start last and work his way through a field of 100 drivers.

Every driver he overtakes is eliminated, with the field shrinking as the race unfolds.

Verstappen must pass all 100 rivals - the task is 'simple'.
Verstappen must pass all 100 rivals - the task is 'simple'.

For the 100 challengers, the goal is simple: stay ahead of one of the world’s best drivers for as long as possible.

Up against one of the fastest drivers on the planet, the 100 challengers have one advantage: a fast lap. Each can use one shortcut during the opening half of the race to regain ground when Max closes in.

Verstappen will have a shortcut of his own, but locked away until half distance, giving the field the first 15 laps to make the most of their advantage.

Every driver, Verstappen included, will race an identical kart with sealed ballast added for anyone under the minimum weight. Grid positions will be decided by a single flying lap during qualifiers, with no second attempt.

Driver List: Who is taking part in 'Max vs 100'?

The full and complete list of 100 driver has yet to be officially released but we do know some of the more well-known names taking part.

Streamers TheGrefg, Caedrel and TheDonato will line up on the grid alongside content creators, personalities and fans invited from around the world.

We also have ultrarunner Arda Saatçi, basketball shooting phenomenon Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews and freestyle mountain biker Matt Jones.

Other big names include Love Island UK 2019 winner Amber Gill, Scottish comedian Bash The Entertainer and social media star Josh Richards.

Currently Red Bull are listing 84 drivers on their website and that list is as follows:

Driver From
Aidan HeslopUnited Kingdom ??
Amar (Amar Al Naimi)Germany ??
Amber GillUnited Kingdom ??
André da Silva MontoitoPortugal ??
Arda SaatciGermany ??
Austin SprinzUnited States ??
AustrianKiwi (Jonathan Balchin)Austria ??
Bash The Entertainer (Bachala Mbunzama)United Kingdom ??
Bea EguiraunSpain ??
Bella JamesUnited Kingdom ??
Billy BoltUnited Kingdom ??
Brian Manuel OteroMexico ??
Caedrel (Marc Lamont)United Kingdom ??
Charles André AlexandreFrance ??
Daily Mail (Henry Robert Williams)United Kingdom ??
Daniel AholaFinland ??
Dantic (Daniel Moss)United Kingdom ??
Dave RosenburgUnited States ??
David Egan (Drift Games)Ireland ??
Developer Adam (Adam Powell)United Kingdom ??
Diogo 'Move_Mind' SilvaPortugal ??
DylerSaudi Arabia ??
Emily Xuechun Zhang (ExtraEmily)United States ??
Enis KirazoğluTürkiye ??
Fresia AriaNetherlands ??
Gabs Djay (Gabs Djanogly)United Kingdom ??
Germán RodezelCosta Rica ??
GoKartGodUnited States ??
Greg Gevojanyan (MrCarSounds)United States ??
Helydia (Tansel Celia)France ??
Jakidale (Jacopo D'Alesio)Italy ??
James DoyleIreland ??
Janja GarnbretSlovenia ??
Joe TaskerUnited Kingdom ??
John-Marc van WykSouth Africa ??
Jonathan Gaming (Jonathan Amaral)India ??
Joseph Eunbo Sim (Jojo Sim)United States ??
Josh RichardsUnited States ??
Juank PérezMexico ??
Julia HallerSwitzerland ??
Kalia LaiUnited Kingdom ??
Karol ZdębaPoland ??
Larry ChenUnited States ??
Leo NeugebauerGermany ??
Lethal Shooter (Chris Matthews)United States ??
Leticia BufoniBrazil ??
Manny (Emmanuel David Brown)United Kingdom ??
Mars (Zhang Jing)China ??
Matt JonesUnited Kingdom ??
Melanie BuffetaudFrance ??
Mike DokasGreece ??
Molly CarlsonCanada ??
Molly MarshUnited Kingdom ??
Nate SaundersUnited Kingdom ??
Nathan LustAustralia ??
Neo Yau (Yau Hawk Sau)Hong Kong ??
nnnurdayletKazakhstan ??
Nugato (Ilija Ravlic)Croatia ??
Nuri Amiraslan
Pableke (Pablo Jiménez)Chile ??
Paky TWC (Patrick Tremolada)Italy ??
Pamkutya Béla (Norbert Osbáth)Hungary ??
Pieface23 (Jack McDermott)United Kingdom ??
Pol TarresSpain ??
QuceeNetherlands ??
QueenB (Rebecca Evans)United Kingdom ??
RDJavi (Steven Javier Santos del Rosario)Dominican Republic ??
Roberts VītolsLatvia ??
Sarah LezitoFrance ??
Shredded Fox (Jan Liška)Czech Republic ??
Shreeman Legend (Siddhant Praveen Joshi)India ??
Si Hyun ParkSouth Korea ??
Simon de Montfort Walker
Sporttouchen (Timothé Rangström)Sweden ??
Stuntpegg (Nieve Petruzziello)United Kingdom ??
Supercar Blondie (Niklaus Manuel Hirschi)
talkSPORT (Joseph Brophy)United Kingdom ??
Taylor SerageNew Zealand ??
TechnoGamerz (Ujjwal Chaurasia)India ??
Tettrem (Mateus dos Santos Machado Almeida)Brazil ??
TGFBro (Romell Henry)United Kingdom ??
TheDonato (Donato Jose Muñoz Calabrese)Venezuela ??
TheGrefg (David Canovas)Spain ??
Timothy Kwang Suk An (IitzTimmy)United States ??
Tommo McCluskeyUnited Kingdom ??
Tyrique HydeUnited Kingdom ??
Vale SulcaUruguay ??
Wirtual (Øyvind Ludwig Iversen)Norway ??
Zac AlsopUnited Kingdom ??

Max Verstappen on his race for Silverstone glory

Max says: “I’ve driven from when I was four years old until about 15 in go-karts, so for me there's no excuse to say ‘oh, I need more practice’ or ‘I need more time.'

"When I get there, it's just learning the track itself, getting comfortable with the grip of the karts, and that's it.

"Not much more I can do, but for sure I know that some of them will be very fast as well.”

READ MORE: Team fined for 'woman wearing shorts' at Spanish Grand Prix

READ MORE: Norris takes down journalist in tense exchange: 'Did you even watch the race?'

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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