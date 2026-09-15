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F1 photographer 'placed in chokehold' by security at Madring as new footage sparks outrage

Madring — Photo: © datanromar

F1 photographer 'placed in chokehold' by security at Madring as new footage sparks outrage

A shocking incident in the Spanish capital

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Footage of a respected F1 photographer being 'placed in a chokehold' by security at the Spanish Grand Prix has sparked outrage online.

The shocking incident took place on Sunday evening at the Madring when the veteran photographer Peter Fox appeared to be forcefully restrained by a security guard

Fox, a veteran who has spent decades covering top-tier F1 events for Getty Images and Williams, found himself caught in a chokehold on the Madring as he attempted to enter an official media zone to capture images of the celebrating drivers and teams.

The incident unfolded right after the inaugural Grand Prix at the new street circuit surrounding the IFEMA complex in Spain's capital.

Footage and eyewitness accounts emerged on social media Sunday evening, sparking swift outrage within the F1 community and among his fellow journalists.

READ MORE: 'Lewis will never trust Charles again' - F1 journalist issues shocking Ferrari statement

Photographer footage goes viral

Daniel Atán Romar was among the first to break the story on X by sharing the moment he witnessed.

The Spanish motorsport photographer and journalist expressed his disbelief over the harsh treatment of his colleague: "Today, in utterly surreal circumstances: a police officer puts a photographer in a chokehold at the Madring simply for trying to access the podium via a photographer-only passage."

The video quickly spread, with thousands condemning the excessive use of force.

Outrage, and support for Fox

In the wake of the incident, Fox has received widespread support from fellow photographers and media professionals in the racing world.

One photographer took to social media to note that such encounters with security aren’t uncommon.

"I might not know every detail, but this longtime F1 photographer has been at it for decades. Based on my extensive experience with police and security at races, I'm not at all surprised by what I’m seeing."

GPFans has contacted the Madring for comment.

READ MORE: Team fined for 'woman wearing shorts' at Spanish Grand Prix

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