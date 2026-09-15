Ferrari have launched what they say will be a thorough investigation into the issues which effectively ended Lewis Hamilton's F1 world title dream at the Madring on Sunday.

Hamilton went into Spanish Grand Prix weekend with high hopes of breathing new life into his faltering title bid, and held provisional pole at one point during a thrilling qualifying session on Saturday.

But from that moment on the weekend went south as after qualifying in P4 the British star quickly started to have issues during Sunday's 57-lap race.

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After a scuffle with Red Bull's Max Verstappen at turn one, Hamilton moved past his old rival who was forced to concede the place having gone off track to gain an advantage.

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Brake issues cause Hamilton DNF

However, within just a few laps of the start, Hamilton - still racing in third - started to complain he had no brakes in a situation that became worse.

On lap six he was passed by Verstappen and Ferrari team-mate Leclerc, before dropping to last. His Ferrari team called him into the pits to retire the car on lap seven.

"I hit the brake, the car started stopping, and then the pedal took a step, and then all of a sudden the car didn't decelerate as fast as it would normally, carrying a lot of speed in.

"I just breeze brushed the barrier, and then after that the pedal came back, it was fine, and then I think a few corners later on the pedal went long, so I don't really know where that's come from. "

Lewis Hamilton - baffled by brake issues.

Retirement ends proud Lewis streak in 2026

The DNF for Hamilton ended an impressive streak for the seven-time world champion - he had completed every racing lap in 2026 so far and had finished every race so far in the points.

Not only did the race provide an unwanted statistical footnote for the British legend, it also likely ended any lingering title hopes. Hamilton himself conceded the title to Antonelli in media interviews after his retirement.

The miserable end to the race continued an alarming downturn in fortunes for Hamilton and Ferrari in recent races.

After the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 5, Lewis trailed Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli by just 32 points in the Drivers' standings. Fast forward just five races and the gap is now a yawning 101 points and apparently headed in only one direction.

Throw in the recent controversy about team orders, driver rules and Hamilton's contact with Leclerc at Monza, these are troubled times indeed in Maranello.

Vasseur promises 'thorough' Ferrari investigation

Embattled Scuderia team principal Fred Vasseur faced media after Sunday's race, and said it was too early to know what had caused Hamilton's brake issues.

"At this stage, we don't yet know the exact cause of the brake system issue that forced him to retire. But we will investigate it thoroughly.

"The pedal was long. We tried to fix it from the pit wall, and then it happened again."

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