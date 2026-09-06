Ferrari have been handed a significant lifeline at the Italian Grand Prix, with the FIA announcing on Saturday evening that Oscar Piastri will be given a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.

Piastri was penalised for impeding the Red Bull of Liam Lawson into the first chicane at Monza during the final minutes of Q2, contributing to a disappointing lap time for the Kiwi and ruining his chance to take part in Q3.

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F1 Qualifying Results: Pierre Gasly takes staggering pole position at Italian Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly took a stunning first pole position of his career at the Italian Grand Prix after a staggering hour of qualifying at Monza.

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Monza was also the site of Gasly's first and only win in the sport in 2020, and comes just a day after his podium finish at Monaco was removed from his grasp by an FIA appeals panel.

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Toto Wolff blames Max Verstappen for Mercedes losing Italian GP pole position: 'We got done over'

Toto Wolff has pinned the blame on Max Verstappen for the reason his Mercedes star George Russell failed to take pole position at the Italian Grand Prix.

With Kimi Antonelli given a grid penalty and tasked with helping his Mercedes team-mate in the session, Russell was favourite to go fastest at Monza with the help of a slipstream from the Italian.

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Max Verstappen works with new race engineer at Italian Grand Prix as Lambiase replacement emerges

F1 fans tuning into Friday's FP2 session may have heard an unfamiliar voice on Max Verstappen's team radio.

The Dutchman sat out FP1 in favour of Ayumu Iwasa earlier in the day, and when he climbed back into his car for FP2, it wasn't the familiar voice of Gianpiero Lambiase going back and forth with him on the radio.

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FIA issue statement after extraordinary Flavio Briatore allegations

The FIA have issued a strongly-worded statement in response to Friday's extraordinary allegations from Alpine chief Flavio Briatore in relation to the latest Monaco Grand Prix result change.

The result was changed again on Friday following an appeal hearing in Paris in late August, where Red Bull and McLaren contested the earlier decision to remove pit lane speeding penalties on Pierre Gasly.

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