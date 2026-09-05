F1 on TV: How US fans can watch the Italian Grand Prix live and FREE

All the key details for US fans

The 2026 Italian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday (September 6) and US fans can watch the big race at Monza live and FREE.

Lewis Hamilton will bid to close the gap on championship leader Kimi Antonelli (who takes a 30-place grid penalty) in a real blockbuster at the iconic 'Temple of Speed'.

Apple TV is the new stateside rights holder for F1 in 2026, after replacing ESPN in a five-year deal worth a staggering $750million.

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ESPN typically took the Sky Sports broadcast feed for its own coverage until Apple outbid them for the new rights cycle, but viewers can now choose between the Sky Sports crew and the F1 TV feed, shown as the 'main' feed on Apple. There are also onboard cameras for all 22 cars, a data tracker and a track map to enjoy during the live sessions.

Here's how you can watch the action unfold at Monza at no expense via the streaming service's free trial option.

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Pierre Gasly takes staggering pole for Italian Grand Prix

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix for free

US F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch the Italian Grand Prix for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

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What time does F1 start?

Lights out for the main event on Sunday is at 3pm local time (9am Eastern, 6am Pacific).

How much does F1 cost on Apple TV?

The cost is $12.99 per month with that seven-day free trial available for new subscribers.

Apple has the live rights to F1 in the US.

Where can I watch Apple TV?

The 2026 season is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro and Mac. It can also be viewed via popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others; Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices; Chromecast with Google TV; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; and at tv.apple.com.

F1 presenters on Apple TV

On the 'main' F1 TV feed, presenter Laura Winter will be live from the paddock with former IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe, Lawrence Barretto, and Chris Medland. They'll be joined by former W Series race winner Alice Powell and presenter Ariana Bravo, all returning from 2025.

Alex Jacques will be on race commentary with former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer, with Ruth Buscombe, David Coulthard, Davide Valsecchi, Alex Brundle, and Sam Collins all contributing.

There are a couple of new additions in 2026 as well - namely Juan Pablo Montoya (one of the very few drivers to win races in F1, IndyCar and NASCAR) and presenter Betty Glover.

READ MORE: Toto Wolff blames Max Verstappen for Mercedes missed pole at Italian Grand Prix: 'We got done over'

READ MORE: FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix

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