Lewis Hamilton brought his 'lucky dust' to Monza, the most important woman in his life

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on the 'sheer magnitude' of a potential first Italian Grand Prix win in Ferrari colours this weekend.

He does have one secret weapon in among all the chaos though: his mum's in town for her first race at Monza, with the seven-time world champion hoping she can 'bring any of the lucky dust she can bring'.

The Brit is tied for the most Italian Grand Prix victories of all time with Michael Schumacher, who took all five of his race wins at Monza behind the wheel of a red car between 1996 and 2006.

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Hamilton admitted that the pressure on him this weekend is 'high' at just his second Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver, but insisted that if his team comes together, he can be stood on the top step of the podium on Sunday.

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Hamilton 'strongly believes' in Ferrari potential at Monza

"My mum’s here this weekend," he told a press conference this week, "because she’s never experienced – she’s never actually, I don’t think, been to Monza – but also particularly on a Ferrari weekend. And I wanted her to experience that and, you know, bring any of the lucky dust she can bring."

Asked about his comments earlier in the week about believing he could take a record sixth victory at the track, and what it would mean to him to win for Ferrari at their home race, he said: "Well, my point was that I strongly believe that the team has what it takes to win.

"And at this level, how close it is at the front, I think for us to win this weekend, and any weekend, it takes the whole collective has to come together. It’s not just one thing. Everything has to flow from the beginning. And I’ve really thought coming into this weekend, as I pondered, just thinking of the sheer magnitude of the concept that I’m coming to this Grand Prix."

Hamilton: Pressure is high in front of Ferrari's home fans

He continued: "I didn’t even know that I was equal with Michael in wins, for example, but the thought of that, that there’s a first ahead of me in a sense of potentially… But if I was to win, you go into new territory, winning in Monza for the first time with Ferrari is something… I’ve witnessed Charles win, obviously, in 2019 when I was on the podium with him.

"But to do it whilst I’m here would be phenomenal. And probably the thought of, if I did do that, probably will be the only black driver to ever do that for Ferrari in Italy, probably in history, maybe. And so just a lot of those thoughts have been through my mind.

"And so, yeah, the pressure is high and you also want to deliver for the team. There are all those people at the factory, many of them will get to come to this race. The Tifosi who come out in huge numbers and the passion is unmatched, and you want to deliver for them as well."

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