Mick Schumacher's new team announced as F1 celebrates legendary father at Monza

On the weekend that the F1 paddock celebrates his father Michael at Monza, Mick Schumacher is at the IndyCar season finale celebrating a new drive for 2027.

The 27-year-old is still in the fight to win the series' Rookie of the Year award coming into the final round this weekend after a steady first season with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, getting to grips with IndyCar's unique combination of tracks.

However, RLL have sold one of their three charters for 2027 onward to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, meaning that they'll go down to two cars next year – with Graham Rahal and British driver Louis Foster locked into those two seats.

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Despite losing his RLL seat after just one year, Schumacher never seemed especially concerned about his future in the sport. Friday's announcement, that he will drive for Meyer Shank Racing in 2027, vindicates that lack of concern.

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Schumacher set to replace Indy 500 winner

The German racer will be replacing Indy 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist at his new team, with the Swede going back to Arrow McLaren for the 2027 season. The move should represent a step up for Schumacher, with both of Meyer Shank's drivers ahead of RLL's three-driver stable in the standings coming into the final round.

In a team statement, Schumacher said: “I’m super excited to be working with everyone at Meyer Shank Racing and really excited to be joining such an ambitious team. It’s going to be a special journey to start working with MSR.

"I am looking forward to what more I can learn from the team. They’ve had some really great success, and of course, going to an Indy 500-winning team is awesome.

"It will be great to start meeting everyone on the team and working with MSR’s partners. I’m really just excited to begin working toward 2027 together and really start thinking about how we can create a great partnership together.”

Meyer Shank co-owner impressed by Schumacher's oval pace

Team co-owner Mike Shank added: “We’re very excited to have Mick and [sponsor] ENVE join us next year. He really impressed us in his first season of IndyCar. It is not an easy series to come into and the competition is incredibly tight, but when you look at what he’s accomplished and the progress he’s made throughout the year, we see a lot of potential in him.

"He’s also shown tremendous pace on the ovals, which is a huge hurdle for any driver coming into IndyCar without that experience. He’s adapted quickly, and we’re excited to see what he can do with another year of experience and with our group around him.

"And of course we’re excited to welcome ENVE onboard. The same values drive ENVE that drive MSR and we’re both aiming for victories in our own disciples. I think that it is a perfect fit for us to join together.”

Schumacher tributes at Italian Grand Prix

At F1's Italian Grand Prix this weekend, Ferrari are celebrating 30 years since Michael Schumacher's first Italian Grand Prix win in a Ferrari, putting on a number of tributes to the great seven-time champion at their home race this coming weekend.

One of those tributes will see Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc race in Schumacher-esque liveries with the iconic red cockpit that the former has previously publicly wished for, and another will involve former star Sebastian Vettel getting back behind the wheel.

The four-time champion will take to the track before Sunday's race in the iconic F2002 which took Schumacher to his fifth world title, still widely regarded as one of the greatest F1 cars of all time, with its screaming V10 engine producing 900bhp as it spun up to 19,000rpm.

Schumacher's long-time Ferrari team-mate Rubens Barrichello will take the F2002 out for a spin first though, heading out before qualifying. The Brazilian has a famous history with the car, having been one of its two drivers along with Schumacher and winning the Italian Grand Prix that year.

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