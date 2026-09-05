close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, 2026, generic

F1 Qualifying Today: Italian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, 2026, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Today: Italian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

All the important TV details for Monza today

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

The battle for pole position takes centre stage at the F1 Italian Grand Prix later today (Saturday September 5) with Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari desperate to make up lost ground in the 2026 title race.

Hamilton goes into this afternoon's crucial session trailing young Italian Kimi Antonelli by 59 points, but he will never have a better opportunity to cut that gap.

The 20-year-old Antonelli will take a grid penalty in his Mercedes and will start Sunday's race from the back of the field.

Elsewhere the defending F1 champion Lando Norris is a real threat once again after back-to-back wins in Hungary and the Netherlands, while Antonelli's team-mate George Russell also has a chance to make up ground.

The 'Temple of Speed' will be packed to the rafters with an expectant home crowd hoping for something special from Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc.

You can watch all of the action live (with free options as well) and we have all the details.

Antonelli will take a grid penalty in Monza.
Antonelli will take a grid penalty in Monza.

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton stuns at Monza as Leclerc confirms Ferrari exit talks

What time is F1 qualifying today?

Qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday September 5), starting at 4pm local time (3pm BST).

We've converted it to your local timezone where you are, all available in the table below:

Qualifying - Saturday August 22, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CET)16:00 Saturday
UK (BST)15:00 Saturday
US (ET)10:00 Saturday
US (CT)09:00 Saturday
US (PT)07:00 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)11:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)22:00 Saturday
Australia (ACT)23:30 Saturday
Australia (AET)00:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)08:00 Saturday
Japan (JST)23:00 Saturday
China (CST)22:00 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)16:00 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)17:00 Saturday
India (IST)19:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)22:00 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)17:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)18:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)17:00 Saturday

How to watch 2026 Italian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

As ever, the UK options are Sky F1 for live coverage or Channel 4 for free-to-air highlights, while Apple TV now have the US rights (free trial available).

There is also great news for fans in Italy, who can watch all of today's action live and for free on local channel TV8.

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports, Channel 4
*United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia, TV8
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch the F1 Italian Grand Prix for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN as F1 star loses podium

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc confirms Ferrari exit talks as F1 star honest about 'other opportunities'

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

Related

F1 Italian Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Lewis Hamilton says he changed everything at Ferrari - 'They weren't ready for it'

Lewis Hamilton says he changed everything at Ferrari - 'They weren't ready for it'

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Kimi Antonelli penalty confirmed as F1 star 'almost certain' to miss Spanish Grand Prix

F1 News Today: Kimi Antonelli penalty confirmed as F1 star 'almost certain' to miss Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
McLaren F1 boss blasts 'insulting' allegations from Alpine chief over Monaco Grand Prix reversal

McLaren F1 boss blasts 'insulting' allegations from Alpine chief over Monaco Grand Prix reversal

  • 57 minutes ago
Valentino Rossi given F1 tribute at Italian Grand Prix

Valentino Rossi given F1 tribute at Italian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 22:29
FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix

FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:44
F1 Results Today: Italian Grand Prix practice times and positions

F1 Results Today: Italian Grand Prix practice times and positions

  • Yesterday 17:07

Just in

09:14
McLaren F1 boss blasts 'insulting' allegations from Alpine chief over Monaco Grand Prix reversal
08:30
Lewis Hamilton says he changed everything at Ferrari - 'They weren't ready for it'
07:44
F1 News Today: Kimi Antonelli penalty confirmed as F1 star 'almost certain' to miss Spanish Grand Prix
4-9
Valentino Rossi given F1 tribute at Italian Grand Prix
4-9
F1's newest circuit is 'a car killer' as teams prepare for chaos
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Qualifying Today: Italian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream F1 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Italian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

20 minutes ago
McLaren F1 boss blasts 'insulting' allegations from Alpine chief over Monaco Grand Prix reversal McLaren

McLaren F1 boss blasts 'insulting' allegations from Alpine chief over Monaco Grand Prix reversal

57 minutes ago
Valentino Rossi given F1 tribute at Italian Grand Prix Latest F1 News

Valentino Rossi given F1 tribute at Italian Grand Prix

Yesterday 22:29
F1's newest circuit is 'a car killer' as teams prepare for chaos F1 News & Gossip

F1's newest circuit is 'a car killer' as teams prepare for chaos

Yesterday 21:51
Ontdek het op Google Play
x