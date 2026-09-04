F1 Results Today: Ferrari dominate at Monza to start crucial weekend for 2026 championship
F1 Results Today: Ferrari dominate at Monza to start crucial weekend for 2026 championship
All the times from F1 Italian Grand Prix practice at MonzaMake us your Google favorite
Ferrari started off their home race weekend in perfect style on Friday at Monza, sitting first and second on the timing sheets in FP1.
Charles Leclerc set the fastest time of the first hour of running, a tenth and a half ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton – both on medium tyres – and three tenths ahead of George Russell in third, with Liam Lawson going fourth in the Red Bull.
The resurgent McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri sat sixth and 11th, with teams presumably running divergent engine modes as their start their ramp-up into the weekend.
There were a couple of driver swaps early on Friday – not just Lawson replacing the injured Isack Hadjar and himself being replaced at Racing Bulls by Yuki Tsunoda, but also Ayumu Iwasa stepping in for Max Verstappen, Paul Aron in for Pierre Gasly, Luke Browning in for Alex Albon and Colton Herta in for Sergio Perez.
All but one of those drivers had reasonably quiet sessions, but Herta's disastrous first season after leaving IndyCar continued when his borrowed Cadillac developed a hydraulic issue after barely 15 minutes of the session – forcing him to park up at the side of the track, bringing out a brief red flag.
That disappointment compounded a dreadful first day at Monza for the American driver, who had hit the wall hard coming out of the second Lesmo corner in F2 practice earlier in the day.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton stuns at Monza as Leclerc confirms Ferrari exit talks
Italian Grand Prix FP1 times
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:23.008s
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.173s
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.304s
|4
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|+0.425s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.636s
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.711s
|7
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+0.794s
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+0.998s
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.020s
|10
|Paul Aron
|Alpine
|+1.169s
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.176s
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|+1.563s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.618s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.638s
|15
|Luke Browning
|Williams
|+1.732s
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.819s
|17
|Ayumu Iwasa
|Red Bull
|+1.865s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+2.844s
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+2.976s
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+3.058s
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+3.064s
|22
|Colton Herta
|Cadillac
|+6.914s
Is there F1 today?
FP2 is next up on Friday, September 4 at 16:00 (local time) and 15:00 (BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.
READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN as F1 star loses podium
READ MORE: Charles Leclerc confirms Ferrari exit talks as F1 star honest about 'other opportunities'
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Charles Leclerc confirms Ferrari exit talks with F1 star honest about 'other opportunities'
- Today 08:59
F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Monza after heat hazard declared
- 42 minutes ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton stuns at Monza as Leclerc confirms Ferrari exit talks
F1 Standings 2026: Amended latest points leaders after Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN
F1 Results Today: Ferrari dominate at Monza to start crucial weekend for 2026 championship
Monaco Grand Prix result changes AGAIN as F1 star loses podium
Latest News
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton stuns at Monza as Leclerc confirms Ferrari exit talks
- 36 minutes ago
F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Monza after heat hazard declared
- 42 minutes ago
F1 Standings 2026: Amended latest points leaders after Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN
- 1 hour ago
Monaco Grand Prix result changes AGAIN as F1 star loses podium
- 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Ferrari dominate at Monza to start crucial weekend for 2026 championship
- 3 hours ago
F1 Explained: What are aero rakes?
- Today 12:40
Most read
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap
- 15 august
'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed
- 15 august
Why is this the last Dutch Grand Prix? F1 organisers confirm emotional KO for iconic circuit
- 23 august
F1 star returns after four-year ban lifted
- 29 august
F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list with incredible new Max Verstappen numbers
- 21 august
Top Sky Sports F1 stars absent at Dutch Grand Prix
- 23 august