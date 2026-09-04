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Hamilton smirking as Leclerc looks annoyed in the background on F1 grid

F1 Results Today: Ferrari dominate at Monza to start crucial weekend for 2026 championship

Hamilton smirking as Leclerc looks annoyed in the background on F1 grid — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Ferrari dominate at Monza to start crucial weekend for 2026 championship

All the times from F1 Italian Grand Prix practice at Monza

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
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Ferrari started off their home race weekend in perfect style on Friday at Monza, sitting first and second on the timing sheets in FP1.

Charles Leclerc set the fastest time of the first hour of running, a tenth and a half ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton – both on medium tyres – and three tenths ahead of George Russell in third, with Liam Lawson going fourth in the Red Bull.

The resurgent McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri sat sixth and 11th, with teams presumably running divergent engine modes as their start their ramp-up into the weekend.

There were a couple of driver swaps early on Friday – not just Lawson replacing the injured Isack Hadjar and himself being replaced at Racing Bulls by Yuki Tsunoda, but also Ayumu Iwasa stepping in for Max Verstappen, Paul Aron in for Pierre Gasly, Luke Browning in for Alex Albon and Colton Herta in for Sergio Perez.

All but one of those drivers had reasonably quiet sessions, but Herta's disastrous first season after leaving IndyCar continued when his borrowed Cadillac developed a hydraulic issue after barely 15 minutes of the session – forcing him to park up at the side of the track, bringing out a brief red flag.

That disappointment compounded a dreadful first day at Monza for the American driver, who had hit the wall hard coming out of the second Lesmo corner in F2 practice earlier in the day.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton stuns at Monza as Leclerc confirms Ferrari exit talks

Italian Grand Prix FP1 times

F1 Italian Grand Prix FP1 times
Pos Driver Team Gap
1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:23.008s
2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.173s
3 George Russell Mercedes +0.304s
4 Liam Lawson Red Bull +0.425s
5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.636s
6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.711s
7 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.794s
8 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +0.998s
9 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.020s
10 Paul Aron Alpine +1.169s
11 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.176s
12 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +1.563s
13 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.618s
14 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.638s
15 Luke Browning Williams +1.732s
16 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.819s
17 Ayumu Iwasa Red Bull +1.865s
18 Esteban Ocon Haas +2.844s
19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.976s
20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.058s
21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +3.064s
22 Colton Herta Cadillac +6.914s

Is there F1 today?

FP2 is next up on Friday, September 4 at 16:00 (local time) and 15:00 (BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN as F1 star loses podium

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc confirms Ferrari exit talks as F1 star honest about 'other opportunities'

Chris Deeley
Written by
Chris Deeley - Editor
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