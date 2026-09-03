Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton admits he has given up trying to learn Italian
Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton admits he has given up trying to learn Italian
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It's been two-and-a-half years since Lewis Hamilton shocked the world with the news he would be leaving Mercedes after 12 seasons for Ferrari.
So now would be a good time to check in on how his Italian language skills are getting on, especially ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix in the Royal Park of Monza, where the seven-time world champion has made a stylish entrance.
The update, it's not going well - to put it mildly.
Now this isn't a case of pointing the finger at Hamilton and doing your best Nelson Muntz impression, as learning a foreign language is tough, and it doesn't get easier as you age.
F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari confirm Hamilton and Leclerc peace talks as key figure leaves Maranello
Hamilton: Italian is hard
But not only is Hamilton struggling, he has given up on it entirely, at least for now.
In an interview with Italian outlet, Repubblica, Hamilton admitted that the strains of a turbulent first season with Ferrari have knocked his Italian lessons on the head.
He said: I stopped taking lessons. I had done a full immersion course at the beginning of 2025, but then the season got tough and I had to cut back on commitments that were sapping my energy.
"I'd like to start again because I love Italian. I love the culture, the country, the food. I had so many plans to visit Florence, Naples, and other cities, but life got so hectic that I had to give it up."
Now, I understand Hamilton leaves a very hectic lifestyle, but there are little things you can do help keep things ticking over if you don't have the time to fully throw yourself into language learning.
Tips and tricks for Hamilton
Duolingo has its big drawbacks, but from a beginner's perspective it can be a great tool for building up vocabulary. Not that this is an advert for Duolingo by the way, there are a way better ways to properly learn a language - and Hamilton will have access to those.
The point is to Hamilton, don't give it up fully! Learn in bitesize chunks - it will be better than nothing. Keep exposing yourself to the language and try not to put pressure on yourself by only learning through a course.
In a more selfish message to Hamilton, you have to learn Italian to also prove to the world that us bumbling English folk can actually speak a second language.
It's all part of a huge effort to fight back against the (sadly accurate) stereotype of the English just going to Spanish holiday destinations and being up in arms at the audacity of Spanish people speaking Spanish in Spain.
That might actually be more important than winning an eighth world title....maybe.
READ MORE: Ferrari announce peace talks with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
READ MORE: Red Bull announce Max Verstappen replacement at Italian Grand Prix
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