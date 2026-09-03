Ferrari chief confirms major F1 upgrade for Italian Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 chief Fred Vasseur has confirmed that the team will bring their new spec power unit to Monza for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

Under the additional development and upgrade opportunities (ADUO) system, Ferrari were deemed to be more than four per cent behind the benchmark (Red Bull) when it came to their internal combustion engine (ICE).

This means that Ferrari are allowed to make upgrades to their power unit to try and catch up, with two opportunities for homologation in 2026, and two further in 2027.

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Ferrari introduced their first 2026 update at the Austrian Grand Prix in June, and Vasseur has revealed that the latest upgrade will be in the SF-26 for the team's home race this time around.

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Fred Vasseur confirms major Ferrari upgrade for Italian GP

It's great news for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, who would both love to be standing on the top step in red after Sunday's race.

"On the performance side, we are introducing an updated power unit as part of the development opportunities available under ADUO," Vasseur explained ahead of Monza.

"It represents a step in the right direction and as we know this year is very much about marginal gains.

"Monza is a demanding circuit and the field is extremely close, and our priority will be to execute every aspect of the weekend as well as possible, from Friday onwards. We want to draw extra motivation from the passion of our home crowd and give our tifosi a strong weekend."

Lewis Hamilton title boost

The power unit upgrade comes at the perfect time for Hamilton as he looks to close the gap on Kimi Antonelli and make a serious bid for an eighth world championship this season.

After losing ground on Antonelli and his Mercedes team-mate George Russell at the Dutch Grand Prix, Hamilton now sits third in the drivers' standings, albeit level on points with Russell in second.

Championship leader Antonelli is 59 points clear of them both heading to Monza, but Hamilton will hope that gap can be reduced with that new power unit at his disposal this time around.

On top of that, Antonelli is also set to start Sunday's race towards the back of the grid with an engine penalty, so it could be quite the weekend for Hamilton.

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