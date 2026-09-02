F1 champion Lando Norris launches his own team as FIA make major announcement

F1 world champion Lando Norris has launched his own racing team LN4 Fusion and they will line up on the Formula 3 grid from 2027.

The 26-year-old British star's bombshell move was confirmed by the FIA on Wednesday evening with the new team having acquired selected assets from AIX Racing.

The announcement confirmed that along with entry to F3 next season, the new operation will have René Rosin as team principal.

Article continues under video

READ MORE: Red Bull confirm driver replacement for Italian Grand Prix as F1 star ruled out with injury

Norris hopes to develop drivers and win races

Co-founder Norris himself spoke in detail about why he is making the exciting move and says he hopes to help young drivers like him make it to F1 in the future. Alongside the new team comes the LN4 Legacy Programme - a driver development project.

“I’ve been really lucky to have some amazing people around me throughout my career, and I know that getting to Formula 1 takes so much more than just talent," he explained.

"You need the right people around you, the right support and the right opportunities at the right time.

“That’s what these two projects are all about. LN4 Fusion is about building a race team that can compete with the best in junior motorsport, with great people and a great environment for drivers to develop.

"The LN4 Legacy Programme is about helping talented young drivers get opportunities they might not otherwise have.

“For me, they naturally fit together. I want to help create opportunities for the next generation, both on and off the track, and hopefully make a real difference to young drivers coming through the sport.”

Norris wants to help young drivers make it to F1.

Norris team 'a serious project' - F3 chief

FIA Formula 3 CEO Bruno Michel commented: “I’m very pleased to welcome LN4 Fusion to the FIA Formula 3 grid in 2027, after they have taken over AIX Racing entry.

"To have reigning Formula 1 World Champion Lando Norris involved in an F3 team is extremely positive. LN4 Fusion is going to be a serious project that will bring a lot of experience and expertise. I am certain that they will do a good job next season.

“I would like to thank Ales Cebulj and everyone at AIX Racing for their hard work the past three seasons.”

New team principal Rosin added: "Motorsport has always been my passion and my professional life.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute my experience to an independent, vision-driven sporting programme with strong backing, a clear long-term vision and the resources required to build it properly.

Lando 'adds a further dimension'

"Having Lando on board adds a further dimension to this project. He has come through the junior single-seater ranks and understands its demands. His involvement will make a real difference to the team.

"We want to develop a pathway through junior single-seaters and create an environment in which drivers, engineers and sporting personnel can perform at the highest level.

"My role is to focus on racing: building and managing the sporting programme, creating the right technical environment and helping the team become competitive."

The Norris announcement comes just days after the British star announced that he has signed a new long-term contract extension with McLaren.

The new deal, which runs through to 2030, will reportedly pay Norris a base salary of £40million per season.

READ MORE: Bombshell new Honda report claims true extent of Aston Martin power vacuum

READ MORE: Ferrari announce peace talks with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Related