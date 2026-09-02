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A happy looking Lando Norris is shown with a McLaren car in the background

Lando Norris F1 title boost as McLaren introduce genius upgrade at Italian Grand Prix

A happy looking Lando Norris is shown with a McLaren car in the background — Photo: © IMAGO

Lando Norris F1 title boost as McLaren introduce genius upgrade at Italian Grand Prix

Exciting times

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
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Lando Norris is set to be handed another boost in his bid to get back into the F1 title fight this season, with McLaren set to deliver a genius upgrade at the Italian Grand Prix.

Just a few weeks ago, it looked certain that Norris would not retain his drivers' championship this season, with McLaren lagging behind Mercedes and Ferrari in this year's development race.

However, a major upgrade package introduced at the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of the summer break has seen the team become instantly more competitive, with Norris taking back-to-back wins in Budapest and Zandvoort either side of F1's mid-season pause.

The Brit still has huge ground to make up, but McLaren are doing everything they can to give him a car capable of challenging, including introducing their new 'H-Wing' at Monza this weekend.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull consider driver change as Vettel return confirmed

What is McLaren's H-Wing and where did it get its name?

McLaren's 'H-Wing' is essentially their answer to the so-called 'Macarena' wings we have already seen at Ferrari and Red Bull this season.

With active aerodynamics having been re-introduced to F1 in 2026, Ferrari turned heads in pre-season testing when the rear wing of the SF-26 began to rotate down the straights, opening up a huge gap that allowed them to drop more drag.

It took them a few months, but Ferrari eventually raced with the 'Macarena' wing on their car at the Miami Grand Prix in May, as did rivals Red Bull, who had also developed their own version.

Now, McLaren has joined the party, and after testing their rotating wing in Hungary in July, they're now set to race with it in Italy, albeit theirs has a different name.

So, why 'H-Wing'? McLaren have explained all: “The H-Wing’s naming convention pays homage to McLaren’s innovative F-duct, which debuted in 2010 and took its name from the ‘F’ in the branding positioned alongside the system’s inlet on the car.

“In the same spirit, the H-Wing is named after the ‘H’ in Etihad Airways branding displayed on the rear wing as part of the team’s partnership with the airline.”

On top of the H-Wing, McLaren have also confirmed that they will bring 'some minor aerodynamic updates' to Monza, as well as 'previously declared parts' that they feel will help the MCL40 extract maximum performance at the power-demanding circuit in Italy.

The MCL40 will have a new rear wing in Monza / Credit: Imago
The MCL40 will have a new rear wing in Monza / Credit: Imago

More performance to unlock from MCL40

Speaking ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, McLaren's technical director of applied engineering, Neil Houldey, explained the team's plans in detail.

"This weekend, we have brought what we believe is needed to be competitive, including a new low-drag rear wing specification, including the first use of our H-Wing, alongside some small aerodynamic and low-drag options that we will evaluate before deciding the final specification for Qualifying."

Despite their recent success, Houdey says McLaren know that there is more performance to extract from their car, in exciting news for Norris' title bid.

"Overall, we know there is still more performance to unlock from the MCL40, both through maximising the package we already have and through further upgrades planned for the races ahead."

F1 standings ahead of Italian Grand Prix

With the aforementioned upgrades, Norris will hope he can close the gap on championship leader Kimi Antonelli in Monza, but getting himself back in the title fight won't be easy.

The defending champion trails the current points leader by 83 points after 12 rounds of the 2026 campaign.

2026 F1 Driver Standings
Pos Driver Team Points
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 242
2 George Russell Mercedes 183
3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 183
4 Lando Norris McLaren Mastercard 159
5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 155
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 112
7 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mastercard 104
8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing 68
9 Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing 49
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 44
11 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 23
12 Franco Colapinto Alpine 19
13 Oliver Bearman Haas 18
14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi Revolut 10
15 Nico Hülkenberg Audi Revolut 6
16 Carlos Sainz Williams 6
17 Alexander Albon Williams 5
18 Esteban Ocon Haas 3
19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 3
20 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 0
21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0
22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0
23 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0

READ MORE: Ferrari announce peace talks with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

READ MORE: Sebastian Vettel to make emotional Ferrari return at Monza

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
Written by
Simmey Hannifin Donaldson - F1 Editor
View full biography

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