Lando Norris F1 title boost as McLaren introduce genius upgrade at Italian Grand Prix
Lando Norris F1 title boost as McLaren introduce genius upgrade at Italian Grand Prix
Exciting timesMake us your Google favorite
Lando Norris is set to be handed another boost in his bid to get back into the F1 title fight this season, with McLaren set to deliver a genius upgrade at the Italian Grand Prix.
Just a few weeks ago, it looked certain that Norris would not retain his drivers' championship this season, with McLaren lagging behind Mercedes and Ferrari in this year's development race.
However, a major upgrade package introduced at the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of the summer break has seen the team become instantly more competitive, with Norris taking back-to-back wins in Budapest and Zandvoort either side of F1's mid-season pause.
The Brit still has huge ground to make up, but McLaren are doing everything they can to give him a car capable of challenging, including introducing their new 'H-Wing' at Monza this weekend.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull consider driver change as Vettel return confirmed
What is McLaren's H-Wing and where did it get its name?
McLaren's 'H-Wing' is essentially their answer to the so-called 'Macarena' wings we have already seen at Ferrari and Red Bull this season.
With active aerodynamics having been re-introduced to F1 in 2026, Ferrari turned heads in pre-season testing when the rear wing of the SF-26 began to rotate down the straights, opening up a huge gap that allowed them to drop more drag.
It took them a few months, but Ferrari eventually raced with the 'Macarena' wing on their car at the Miami Grand Prix in May, as did rivals Red Bull, who had also developed their own version.
Now, McLaren has joined the party, and after testing their rotating wing in Hungary in July, they're now set to race with it in Italy, albeit theirs has a different name.
So, why 'H-Wing'? McLaren have explained all: “The H-Wing’s naming convention pays homage to McLaren’s innovative F-duct, which debuted in 2010 and took its name from the ‘F’ in the branding positioned alongside the system’s inlet on the car.
“In the same spirit, the H-Wing is named after the ‘H’ in Etihad Airways branding displayed on the rear wing as part of the team’s partnership with the airline.”
On top of the H-Wing, McLaren have also confirmed that they will bring 'some minor aerodynamic updates' to Monza, as well as 'previously declared parts' that they feel will help the MCL40 extract maximum performance at the power-demanding circuit in Italy.
More performance to unlock from MCL40
Speaking ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, McLaren's technical director of applied engineering, Neil Houldey, explained the team's plans in detail.
"This weekend, we have brought what we believe is needed to be competitive, including a new low-drag rear wing specification, including the first use of our H-Wing, alongside some small aerodynamic and low-drag options that we will evaluate before deciding the final specification for Qualifying."
Despite their recent success, Houdey says McLaren know that there is more performance to extract from their car, in exciting news for Norris' title bid.
"Overall, we know there is still more performance to unlock from the MCL40, both through maximising the package we already have and through further upgrades planned for the races ahead."
F1 standings ahead of Italian Grand Prix
With the aforementioned upgrades, Norris will hope he can close the gap on championship leader Kimi Antonelli in Monza, but getting himself back in the title fight won't be easy.
The defending champion trails the current points leader by 83 points after 12 rounds of the 2026 campaign.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|242
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|183
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|183
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard
|159
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|155
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|112
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mastercard
|104
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing
|68
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull Racing
|49
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|44
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|23
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|19
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|18
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi Revolut
|10
|15
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Audi Revolut
|6
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|6
|17
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|5
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|3
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|3
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|0
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|23
|Sergio Pérez
|Cadillac
|0
READ MORE: Ferrari announce peace talks with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
READ MORE: Sebastian Vettel to make emotional Ferrari return at Monza
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Red Bull confirm driver replacement for Italian Grand Prix as F1 star ruled out with injury
- 2 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Max Verstappen linked with new series switch as F1 champion targets Portugal race
Red Bull confirm driver replacement for Italian Grand Prix as F1 star ruled out with injury
Lewis Hamilton signs Ferrari extension and three other F1 silly season moves
Kimi Antonelli is battling a 60-year Monza curse as F1 hits Italian Grand Prix
Latest News
Key Ferrari F1 figure leaves Maranello on eve of Italian Grand Prix
- 24 minutes ago
Max Verstappen linked with new series switch as F1 champion targets Portugal race
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull confirm driver replacement for Italian Grand Prix as F1 star ruled out with injury
- 2 hours ago
Lando Norris F1 title boost as McLaren introduce genius upgrade at Italian Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton signs Ferrari extension and three other F1 silly season moves
- Today 13:57
Ferrari announce Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc peace talks
- Today 12:27
Most read
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap
- 15 august
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
- 13 august
'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed
- 15 august
Why is this the last Dutch Grand Prix? F1 organisers confirm emotional KO for iconic circuit
- 23 august
F1 star returns after four-year ban lifted
- 29 august
F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list with incredible new Max Verstappen numbers
- 21 august