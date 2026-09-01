F1 just unveiled its most bizarre trophy yet: 3D printed kitchenware

For a sport which has seen two trophies broken during celebrations in as many years, the trophy for this weekend's F1 Italian Grand Prix looks...fragile.

Sorry. Read the press release wrong. The trophy for the Italian Grand Prix is really and actually 'FRAGILE', a piece of art by Italian duo vedovamazzei, formed by Stella Scala and Simeone Crispino.

The Italian Grand Prix is now in its sixth year of having Italian artists create unique trophies for its race, and if this one looks a lot like a bunch of silvery bowls and cups stacked haphazardly on top of each other, and there's a good reason for that - it's meant to!

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Before you read on a couple of paragraphs to actually see this madness, try to picture the sort of stack of random dirty kitchenware that your university housemate would bring down from their room about once a week and leave in the sink 'to soak', which you're afraid to touch because it looks like one nudge will send the whole thing clattering down, spilling old milk and cornflakes everywhere. That's what it looks like.

Or to quote the actual description: "FRAGILE is precisely a layered composition of household objects - cups and small bowls - that take on an unsteady-looking vertical form when stacked on top of each other."

Apparently the duo's 'artistic practice combines irony with an ability to capture the contradictions and complexities of reality'.

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Italian GP trophy inspired by 'celebratory cup'

The 3D printed trophies are identically designed for the first, second and third-placed drivers, although they do vary in size.

In the artists' own words: “The idea for the trophy stems from the ancient tradition of passing a celebratory cup from hand to hand. It served as a large drinking vessel, creating a sense of shared celebration and festivity.”

“We wanted the trophy to be the symbol of a victory that an individual holds in their hands, yet it reflects the spirit of a community. In the case of Formula 1, this community includes the team, the fans, and the entire world revolving around the drivers.

"The composition also evokes an everyday dimension with its repeated gestures, suggesting a victory earned lap after lap that never corresponds to an eternal, unchanging status. It is unstable, short-lived, and must be reclaimed. In fact, it is fragile.”

We're all for art and symbolism here at GPFans Towers. We're also very aware that art is subjective, and a break from familiarity can take some time to get used to.

All that being said...this looks a bit naff, doesn't it? It's not even metal, for crying out loud.

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