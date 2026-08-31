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Schumacher

F1 News Today: Ralf Schumacher injured in accident as new F1 track branded 'illegal'

Schumacher — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Ralf Schumacher injured in accident as new F1 track branded 'illegal'

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Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
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Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has dislocated his shoulder after capsizing a jet ski during a 'Jet Ski Star World Championship' gathering.

Schumacher, who is the brother of seven-time F1 world champion Michael, was controlling the jet ski at low speed while riding with a passenger, Stefan Raab, when he lost control of the boat during the event in Duisburg, Germany.

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New F1 track is 'illegal' claim furious locals with court challenge planned

Madrid locals are continuing their protests against the forthcoming Spanish Grand Prix, with some calling the brand new Madring circuit 'illegal'.

Initial work on the track began more than a year ago, alongside protests from local residents who objected (and continue to object) to the circuit's construction and the plans for a full-on F1 race weekend, which is now only two weeks away.

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F1 Odds: Antonelli penalty means we have a new favourite in big Italian Grand Prix shakeup

F1's odds markets are in meltdown ahead of the Italian Grand Prix with a new favourite to win the big showdown in Monza.

Brilliant young Italian superstar Kimi Antonelli - currently 59 points ahead in the Drivers' championship standings - would be starting a hot favourite on home soil but for one key fact. He will take a grid penalty at the 'Temple of Speed'.

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F1 star sends out call to rival teams: 'They should hire me'

Yuki Tsunoda has urged teams to take a chance on him for the 2027 season, after a surprise start at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend.

The former Red Bull driver got his first start in the new generation of F1 cars at Zandvoort on late notice, replacing Liam Lawson when the Racing Bulls star got called up to Red Bull in relief of the injured Isack Hadjar.

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Mercedes boss reveals 'hidden battle' facing F1 title favourites

Every F1 fan is aware of the top-level battle in the sport in 2026: drivers on track trying to out-compete each other and finish first.

Most fans are also aware of the development battle, with teams back at the factory trying to build faster parts and better engines in order to aid their drivers in the battle on track.

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