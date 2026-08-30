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Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian just completed 'couplegoals' with F1 boyfriend Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian — Photo: © IMAGO

Kim Kardashian just completed 'couplegoals' with F1 boyfriend Lewis Hamilton

This is a whole new level for Hamildashian

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Kim Kardashian appears to have taken her relationship with F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton to a whole new level by pronouncing 'couplegoals' completed.

The 45-year-old reality TV superstar and Skims founder has been seeing seven-time world champion Hamilton since the end of January, when the pair spent a weekend together at a high-end resort in the UK's Cotswolds.

Since then their blossoming romance has gradually gathered speed, from occasional paparazzi sightings and trips to the Super Bowl, to the pair regularly sharing updates on their social media feeds.

Kim in particular now seems really comfortable in taking her 344million Instagram followers inside their relationship, most recently when they shared an idyllic F1 summer break holiday together with family in Hawaii.

The couple also got a new puppy together - an adorable Golden Retriever they named Halo.

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Kardashian gushes over Fortnite skins

Now though Kim has revealed something that is very close to her heart, the fact the couple both have their own custom skins in cult video game Fortnite.

Ferrari superstar Lewis was first to get his own skin, when his was released in Chapter 4: Season OG in November 2023.

Kim had to wait a little later to get her moment as her skin was released in Chapter 7: Season 1 in December 2025.

Kardashian shared a post of the two skins to her adoring fanbase on Sunday, with the simple caption '#couplegoals'. You can check them out here:

Lewis and Kim have their own Fortnite skins.
Lewis and Kim have their own Fortnite skins.

Where will we see Lewis and Kim next?

We have only seen Kim once in an F1 paddock this season, and she picked the perfect moment at the iconic and glamorous Monaco Grand Prix.

Now the wait is on to see where she will support Hamilton next - Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix in Monza next weekend would be a nice touch. The smart money though is surely on Las Vegas in November.

READ MORE: How Toto Wolff became F1's $2bn man and 'it should have been more'

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