F1 team boss removed from role as replacement announced
F1 team boss removed from role as replacement announced
Mid-season change for CadillacMake us your Google favorite
F1's newest team Cadillac have made the shock announcement they have a new team principal in place for the rest of the season following the exit of Graeme Lowdon.
Lowdon had helped the team settle in to the world of F1 in their first season in the sport but has been replaced by Marcin Budkowski with immediate effect.
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Graeme Lowdon axed from Cadillac role
A Cadillac statement said: "The Cadillac Formula 1 team toady announced Marcin Budkowski has been appointed as its new team principal strengthening the organization's leadership team as it continues its inaugural Formula 1 season.
"Budkowski joins the team with more than two decades of F1 experience and will help lead the team's continued growth and long-term competitive development.
"His appointment follows a planned leadership transition as the organisation evolves from this initial build phase into the next stage of racing performance."
Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss thanked Lowdon for his contribution to the team, and indicated that the former Manor F1 chief had also exited the team.
He said: "We're grateful to Graeme Lowdon for his leadership and the role he played in forming the Cadillac Formula 1 team from the ground up.
"His contributions helped establish a strong foundation in our build-up phase, and we thank him for his commitment and wish him well."
Who is Marcin Budkowski?
Marcin Budkowski has long been involved in F1, making headlines in 2017 when he left an FIA/F1 technical role to join Renault (now Alpine) in a director's position.
However, the Pole then left Alpine during its disruptive period of leadership changes but has now been brought back in to F1 to help Cadillac - who remain the only team in F1 without a point this season with its driver partnership of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.
Budkowski said of his appointment: "My focus will be aligning our people, tools and information flow so the right decisions are made quickly, and the performance of the car improves every time we go racing.
"It is a privilege to be leading Cadillac F1's on-track efforts, starting in Zandvoort next weekend."
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