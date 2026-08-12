Max Verstappen is making the most of his summer break as the F1 season prepares to resume next week in Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion though was spotted on vacation by a fellow F1 driver Arvid Lindblad who races for Racing Bulls, the sister team of Red Bull.

Next weekend not only marks the season’s restart, but it also promises to be the final edition of the Dutch Grand Prix for now.

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In previous years, Verstappen often had a real shot at winning the race; however, this season the four-time champion appears destined for a podium finish behind the winner as his best hope.

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Verstappen spotted with Lindblad and friends

Before all the on-track action kicks off, Verstappen met up while on holiday Lindblad, on what seemed to be the the JNcQUOI resort just south of Comporta on the Portuguese coast.

Lindblad was with friends including Matias Zagazeta, who raced in F3 last season and posted photos up on Instagram showing Verstappen and Lindblad along with his friends.

Verstappen certainly can't be accused of wasting the chance to relax during the summer break, having enjoyed some family downtime along with Kelly Piquet, their daughter Lily, and her other daughter Penelope.

The Dutch driver along with Kelly, have also been seen enjoying some time off F1 along with the team boss of Red Bull's rivals in Mercedes' Toto Wolff as well as his wife Susie Wolff.

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