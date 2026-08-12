close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Verstappen, socials

Max Verstappen continues summer break and bumps into another F1 star

Verstappen, socials — Photo: © IMAGO x GPFANS x Instagram: matiaszagazeta

Max Verstappen continues summer break and bumps into another F1 star

Fancy seeing you here!

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Max Verstappen is making the most of his summer break as the F1 season prepares to resume next week in Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion though was spotted on vacation by a fellow F1 driver Arvid Lindblad who races for Racing Bulls, the sister team of Red Bull.

Next weekend not only marks the season’s restart, but it also promises to be the final edition of the Dutch Grand Prix for now.

In previous years, Verstappen often had a real shot at winning the race; however, this season the four-time champion appears destined for a podium finish behind the winner as his best hope.

F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin dark web data revealed as insider drops major Alonso update

Verstappen spotted with Lindblad and friends

Before all the on-track action kicks off, Verstappen met up while on holiday Lindblad, on what seemed to be the the JNcQUOI resort just south of Comporta on the Portuguese coast.

Lindblad was with friends including Matias Zagazeta, who raced in F3 last season and posted photos up on Instagram showing Verstappen and Lindblad along with his friends.

Verstappen certainly can't be accused of wasting the chance to relax during the summer break, having enjoyed some family downtime along with Kelly Piquet, their daughter Lily, and her other daughter Penelope.

The Dutch driver along with Kelly, have also been seen enjoying some time off F1 along with the team boss of Red Bull's rivals in Mercedes' Toto Wolff as well as his wife Susie Wolff.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen is available for free, why Mercedes and McLaren cannot mess this up

READ MORE: Aston Martin dark web data uncovers 'real numbers' about Adrian Newey upgrades

Related

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Lewis Hamilton back with Angela Cullen for intense training during F1 summer break

Lewis Hamilton back with Angela Cullen for intense training during F1 summer break

  • 22 minutes ago
F1 star reveals unique Silverstone total eclipse story

F1 star reveals unique Silverstone total eclipse story

  • 1 hour ago
F1 team boss removed from role as replacement announced

F1 team boss removed from role as replacement announced

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Aston Martin dark web data revealed as insider drops major Alonso update

F1 News Today: Aston Martin dark web data revealed as insider drops major Alonso update

  • 2 hours ago
McLaren chief issues F1 title warning after Max Verstappen lesson

McLaren chief issues F1 title warning after Max Verstappen lesson

  • Today 13:57
McLaren star's 'most likely' next destination revealed as F1 silly season continues

McLaren star's 'most likely' next destination revealed as F1 silly season continues

  • Today 12:30

Just in

18:44
Lewis Hamilton back with Angela Cullen for intense training during F1 summer break
17:27
F1 star reveals unique Silverstone total eclipse story
16:47
F1 team boss removed from role as replacement announced
16:34
F1 News Today: Aston Martin dark web data revealed as insider drops major Alonso update
13:57
McLaren chief issues F1 title warning after Max Verstappen lesson
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lewis Hamilton back with Angela Cullen for intense training during F1 summer break

Lewis Hamilton back with Angela Cullen for intense training during F1 summer break

22 minutes ago
Williams F1 team boss James Vowles reveals insane workload: 'I don't think this is sustainable' F1 News & Gossip

Williams F1 team boss James Vowles reveals insane workload: 'I don't think this is sustainable'

Today 09:50
F1 insider claims plan to take cars electric aged badly but says there is a fix F1 News & Gossip

F1 insider claims plan to take cars electric aged badly but says there is a fix

Yesterday 22:30
'It will happen' - Aston Martin star convinced seismic change is coming to F1 F1 News & Gossip

'It will happen' - Aston Martin star convinced seismic change is coming to F1

Yesterday 17:30
Ontdek het op Google Play
x