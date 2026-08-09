Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet and baby Lily's F1 summer break revealed with stunning photos

It's been a tough old season for Max Verstappen so who can blame him for making the most of the F1 summer break with his family.

Verstappen's 2026 campaign for Red Bull has been his most uncompetitive for years. For the first time since 2020 he is not a major focus in the title race, and for the first time in his Red Bull career that started in 2016, he is in danger of going the whole season without winning a race.

Then there is the uncertainty over his future as a contract clause with Red Bull means he now has a window to leave the team before the end of his 2028 contract.

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Verstappen enjoys family time in F1 summer break

For now though that is on the backburner as the four-time world champion enjoys the downtime away from F1 by spending some quality time with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, their daughter Lily, and Piquet's eldest daughter Penelope.

In pictures released by Kelly onto her Instagram, Verstappen is shown in a crystal clear sea, treading water next to Piquet who is sitting on a paddle board while carefully holding on to Lily as they pose happily for a photo.

Other images show Verstappen playfully jumping off a boat holding the hand of seven-year-old Penelope, who is the son of ex-F1 driver Daniil Kvyat from Kelly's previous relationship.

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Verstappen though doesn't have long before its back to business though and we will have spent some time during the last few weeks weighing up what are his best options for the future.

His contract clause with Red Bull allows him to break away from the team for next season, ahead of his 2028 deal, providing he is below the top two in the championship.

As it stands, the 28-year-old is sixth in the standings, and 50 points behind second-placed driver Lewis Hamilton - the equivalent of two race wins.

The Dutchman's issue though is he doesn't have concrete options to leave Red Bull who are estimated to be the fourth best team in F1 in 2026. Of the three better, Ferrari are locked in with Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, while Mercedes and McLaren have also strongly suggested they will stick with their respective driver pairings.

Verstappen has until October before his clause expires, but it is increasingly likely he may have to stay with the team he has been with for 10 years.

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