F1 star 'in Williams negotiations' as Carlos Sainz future remains uncertain
F1 star 'in Williams negotiations' as Carlos Sainz future remains uncertain
Silly season is in full swing!Make us your Google favorite
F1's extended summer break comes at a perfect time for one particular thing: Silly Season.
There are still a number of race seats whose 2027 occupants are still unknown, including (but not limited to) both Williams seats, currently occupied by Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz.
Of those two, Albon looks most likely to re-sign with the team, having built strong relationships over the course of his five years with Frank Williams' old squad. Sainz, on the other hand, might well be looking elsewhere given the team's continued struggles for pace.
Neither Williams driver has finished better than 15th in the last four races - with no points accrued since Monaco - and Sainz is the likelier driver of the two to get offers from stronger teams for next season. Which of those stronger teams he might look to, however, is currently a mystery.
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Perez to ditch Cadillac after one season?
Japanese publication Auto Sport Web have now reported that 'contrary to popular belief in the paddock', Sergio Perez's contract with Cadillac is actually up at the end of the season rather than after 2027 – making him a potentially interesting Sainz replacement.
They add that the Mexican star's management team have already begun negotiations with James Vowles' team, as they look to get their 2027 setup lined up sooner rather than later.
As disappointing as Williams have very much been this year, they have at least comfortably outperformed the predictably dreadful Cadillac team, whose cars are both slow and desperately unreliable.
Perez has been forced into retirement in four of the last seven grands prix, and has a best finish of 14th after 11 rounds. Cadillac may have helped him get back into the sport after his departure from Red Bull, but he needs to move on - anywhere - if he wants to get back to scoring points.
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