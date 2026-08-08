F1 champion Lando Norris reveals his two favourite racing series: 'I want do to this most'
F1 champion Lando Norris reveals his two favourite racing series: 'I want do to this most'
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Reigning F1 champion Lando Norris has opened up on his favourite racing series, admitting that he wants to try one of them out.
Norris was out in the US at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (home of the Indy 500) recently, playing some golf and visiting the track's museum while also filming a short interview with his McLaren team.
The Brit went into detail on which racing series he most enjoys watching as a fan – of course, he hasn't watched F1 as a fan since 2018, he's been too busy driving in it – in the video titled 'Life Away From F1'.
Norris namechecked MotoGP (Liberty Media, who own the motorbike series as well as F1, will be delighted) and rallying as his big two to watch as a fan, but admitted that if there's wheels and a motor involved, he's usually on board.
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Norris: I loved MotoGP before F1
He explained: “As a sporting fan, the series I enjoy watching the most is MotoGP. I've loved motorbikes and MotoGP since I was a kid, like I loved MotoGP before I ever even watched Formula 1. So deep down I kind of always have that love for motorbikes.
“But honestly, as a racing fan, I enjoy everything. Whether it's the Endurance series, whether it’s the GTs, Le Mans, Indy, Formula E, I generally watch every series every single weekend.
“Rally! Actually, rally is one of the things I want to do the most, and I really, really love. Mr Solberg’s over there doing his thing.
“So yeah, I like to watch rally probably the most, in a way, because I’m most new to that world. So MotoGP and rally are my two favourite things at the minute.”
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