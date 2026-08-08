Controversial F1 boss baffled why team isn't winning, but he's set for a bonus anyway
Controversial F1 boss baffled why team isn't winning, but he's set for a bonus anyway
Briatore is on a mission to get Alpine back to the frontMake us your Google favorite
Alpine F1 chief Flavio Briatore has admitted he's baffled why his team is not winning, but revealed that he's set to land a bonus even if they do not.
Although the team formerly known as Renault have won races and championships over the years, they currently sit sixth in the constructors' standings, which they will take after a torrid time last year.
2025 saw Alpine finish the campaign as the worst team in F1, 10th in the constructors' standings and scoring only 22 points.
Between them, Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto have already ensured the team surpasses that total this time around, with a switch to Mercedes power units and new regulations having seen a change of fortunes at Enstone.
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Briatore: I don't know why Alpine not winning
Now, with the best power units in the sport in their cars, there are no excuses, and Briatore believes that Alpine now have everything at their disposal to win, even if he can't get around the fact they aren't doing it yet.
"We have everything to win," Briatore explained to The Race Business. "Because, you know, the agreement we've done with Mercedes is a super agreement, because we picked up the right partner. And we're investing in CapEx a lot of money in the factory. We have everything.
"We need to put the pieces together. To put the pieces together, you need to be a little bit more creative than what we are now, take more risk than what we take now. But I'm sure this team, I don't know why we're not winning. I don't know why we don't beat McLaren. I don't know why we don't beat Ferrari.
"We've done it before. It's only a question to believe what you're doing, you know? It's a question to compete with these people."
Briatore on track for Alpine bonus
While winning is the aim, Briatore went on to add that his bonus actually depends on Alpine finishing inside the top six in the constructors' standings.
The Italian promised Renault he would take Alpine inside those spots after a disastrous 2025, and they look set to achieve that, with fifth place a realistic possibility.
"This is the first year we have a little bit of the pieces together," Briatore continued.
"Last year, I promised to Renault, next year we are in the first six. If we make it, maybe we are in the first five. But surely, the first six from P10 to P6 is already there. It is what I promised.
"My bonus is in the first six. Anyway, at least I take the bonus."
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