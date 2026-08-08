Lewis Hamilton will never win another F1 title - and that's okay

There's the ending that F1 would love to script...and there's the reality

Let's test something here. Please read the sentence: Lewis Hamilton is a championship contender in 2026.

Emotionally, that feels right, doesn't it? One last shot at the big one, one last arduous climb to the mountaintop for the wiliest of old veterans, reaching deep into his bag of tricks to beat the teenager who replaced him and claim the record-breaking eighth championship which was ripped so cruelly from his grasp in Abu Dhabi five years ago.

The script has been written, the stage has been set, and the actors just have to play their roles.

Except...for all that it feels right, can Hamilton actually pull it off?

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The Hamilton decline has been signalled for some time

F1 fans will have seen a very specific type of pattern from the sport's all-time leading points scorer in the last few years. A run of races being outqualified and outraced by his team-mate, just long enough to raise questions about whether it's time to hang up the racing boots, and then some flashes of light as if in defiance, looking his racing mortality in the race and saying 'not yet'. Rinse and repeat.

Did you know that George Russell outqualified Hamilton more than the reverse? That they ended up a perfect 34-34 in race result head-to-heads? That Hamilton eked out a two – two! – point lead over his countryman across their three years together?

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Did you know that this version of Hamilton wasn't even 40 years old when he was getting matched, and beaten, by his title-less team-mate?

The best Mercedes driver since Abu Dhabi 2021, and Lewis Hamilton

Anyone in the media, or in the sport in general, will tell you an undeniable truth when asked: Lewis Hamilton can beat absolutely anybody on the track on any given day.

People are a little more reluctant to caveat that truth with the less flattering companion piece: Lewis Hamilton's given days are growing fewer and fewer as he ages.

That's not a knock on his talent or effort, but this is the way of things with all-time great athletes who have spent years defying the aging curve. Remember, Hamilton was already the ninth oldest F1 champion of all time nearly six years ago. If he won number eight this year, he'd become the third oldest champ ever, and the oldest in nearly 70 years.

Father Time remains undefeated

As we sit in an era of athletes sustaining elite performance longer than ever, there's a helpfully clear comparison point elsewhere in the sporting world. LeBron James, born less than a month before Hamilton, has also recently moved to a new team for one last shot at greatness. Like Hamilton, he's invested in his body like nobody in the history of the sport. Like Hamilton, he can come out on any given night and be the best player on the floor.

And like Hamilton, that happens once every three or four appearances, rather than every single time like it used to.

A simple message. Enjoy them when they come

Unfortunately, you don't get to play a supporting role as an F1 driver. You don't get to be your team's third or fourth option when you're not feeling it, and your back's aching a little more than it used to. It's you, or it's nothing.

Win number 107 should come at some point this year – he and the car are too good to write off that chance. Title number eight, however, will not. Over a 20+ race season, being a once-a-month demon doesn't get the job done.

Let's just sit back and enjoy the good days when they come. At some point, that should be enough.

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