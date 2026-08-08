F1 star makes decision on Aston Martin move

It might not seem true, but Fernando Alonso's F1 career is coming to an end. Not today, not tomorrow, but soon.

Unusually for a team in the basement of the constructors' standings though, a lot of people within the sport are looking at his soon-to-be vacant seat with some interest as a potential landing spot for a high-profile driver.

Which one? Well, almost everyone in the sport's been linked with a move to the Adrian Newey-helmed team thanks to the designer's incredible pedigree, including Haas youngster Ollie Bearman.

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Having come through Ferrari's driver academy, Bearman has been tabbed as the likeliest person on the grid to replace Lewis Hamilton when the seven-time world champion hangs up his helmet.

In a recent appearance on the Beyond the Grid podcast, the young Brit admitted that he's 'very much committed' to Ferrari and intends to drive for them in the future – while conceding that he and his career would not be well-served by him just sitting around and waiting for one of their two race seats to open up, with Hamilton looking to hang around for a little longer.

He made that admission in the preamble to his answer to a question about the potential of a shift to Aston if the grid's other driver in his 40s were to leave, and revealed that he isn't looking to race in green any time soon.

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Bearman 'committed' to Ferrari future

"I'm of course very much committed to what Ferrari have offered me," he said, "and they've supported me since the very beginning, since I joined F3, and I'm only sitting here thanks to them. I owe a lot to Ferrari. Ferrari is the the dream team. Not only because I'm part of Ferrari, but just because it's the most iconic brand, probably in the world.

"So my goal remains to be a Ferrari driver one day. I don't want to be sitting around for three, four, five, years waiting for a seat to become available because there's no guarantees, and then you can be wasting your your best years.

"My ultimate goal is maybe a bit selfish, and that's okay because that's the reason I'm here, and that's because I want to be fighting for world championships. So if I can have that opportunity wherever I will take it, if that means it's not with Ferrari because they can't offer me that position, then that's life.

"That's not up to me. Of course, I want to be fighting for wins, for championships, and whatever team I believe that's possible with. I'm happy to take the step with them.

"Aston Martin are going through a tough time, but I'm sure that that one day they'll be incredibly strong, but I wouldn't say I'm looking towards them at this stage."

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