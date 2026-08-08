close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Does Verstappen really arrive at F1 race tracks before Lewis Hamilton? F1 insider reveals truth

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO

Does Verstappen really arrive at F1 race tracks before Lewis Hamilton? F1 insider reveals truth

Another myth has been dispelled by Kym Illman

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Legendary photographer Kym Illman has revealed the standard arrival times of both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, dispelling myths told by a former F1 boss.

Hamilton and Verstappen are the two most successful drivers of their generation, and occupy first and third in the all-time lists of grand prix victories and podiums.

The pair's rivalry was symbolised by the fierce battle for the 2021 world championship but, despite both having been on the grid together since 2015, that is actually their only title fight against one another.

This year, Hamilton is back up at the sharp end of F1, currently sat in second in the drivers' championship. But he is in a title battle with 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli, while Verstappen is all the way down in sixth in the standings.

Former Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer recently said that, despite his team's poor form and therefore his inability to challenge for this year's title, Verstappen is still the first to arrive at the track every day.

Now, legendary photographer Kym Illman has revealed that this is not true, and that Hamilton is actually often at the track before Verstappen, as are a number of other drivers.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner's wild prediction hits as Red Bull get Lambiase replacement

Kym Ilmman reveals driver arrival times

Illman is at the track every race weekend as a photographer, and revealed that he gets to the circuit ahead of all the drivers '90 per cent of the time'.

Having already dispelled comments Szafnauer had made about Hamilton's paddock photographs, Illman went on to say on his YouTube channel: "Otmar also said that Max is always the first driver to arrive and hit the track at a grand prix weekend.

"That's absolutely wrong too! Max is a mid to late arriver most times, like Lewis is. For example, Miami day four, Lewis 8:21am, Max 9:10am.

"I could give you another 30 examples but you and I are both too busy for that. So take it from me, Lewis does not choreograph his arrivals every day for the media, and Max certainly is not the first driver every day."

F1 SILLY SEASON: Sainz joins Audi and four more potential moves

Related

F1 Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Otmar Szafnauer

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Max Verstappen fears revealed by F1 insider with Red Bull exit still in play

Max Verstappen fears revealed by F1 insider with Red Bull exit still in play

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen jet tracker account under fire for pregnancy poll

Max Verstappen jet tracker account under fire for pregnancy poll

  • Today 17:29
Max Verstappen hails driver who could stop him moving to McLaren

Max Verstappen hails driver who could stop him moving to McLaren

  • Today 16:44
F1 News Today: Christian Horner's wild prediction hits as Red Bull get Lambiase replacement

F1 News Today: Christian Horner's wild prediction hits as Red Bull get Lambiase replacement

  • Today 16:27
Lewis Hamilton will never win another F1 title - and that's okay

Lewis Hamilton will never win another F1 title - and that's okay

  • Today 15:56
F1 champion Lando Norris reveals his two favourite racing series: 'I want do to this most'

F1 champion Lando Norris reveals his two favourite racing series: 'I want do to this most'

  • 1 hour ago

Just in

22:30
F1 champion Lando Norris reveals his two favourite racing series: 'I want do to this most'
21:45
US state official suggests new F1 race right in NASCAR's back garden
20:56
Max Verstappen fears revealed by F1 insider with Red Bull exit still in play
19:45
Controversial F1 boss baffled why team isn't winning, but he's set for a bonus anyway
18:44
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Max Verstappen fears revealed by F1 insider with Red Bull exit still in play Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen fears revealed by F1 insider with Red Bull exit still in play

2 hours ago
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again Williams F1

Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again

Today 18:44
Lewis Hamilton will never win another F1 title - and that's okay Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton will never win another F1 title - and that's okay

Today 15:56
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton's pictures with his new dog Halo are so wholesome Lewis Hamilton

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton's pictures with his new dog Halo are so wholesome

Today 13:10
Ontdek het op Google Play
x