Lewis Hamilton ridiculed for 'ridiculous clothing' by former F1 team boss

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Fashion king and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been slammed for wearing stylish outfits in the paddock.

Hamilton is the most successful driver in the history of F1, holding the joint record for the number of F1 world championships, but the outright record for grand prix wins, podiums and pole positions.

Now 41 years of age, the Brit is still going strong and managed to add a 106th career grand prix win to his tally at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix earlier this year.

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He has been reinvigorated at Ferrari in 2026 amid the regulations overhaul, and is even Kimi Antonelli's closest challenger in the drivers' championship, sat 50 points behind the young Italian heading into the summer break.

But despite all these outstanding achievements, one former F1 team principal has decided to pick holes in what Hamilton wears on his way into the F1 paddock.

Hamilton is the F1 king of fashion, and away from the track he has been involved in multiple fashion awards ceremonies, including being the co-chair of the Met Gala in 2025, the world's most prestigious and glamorous event in fashion.

The man who doesn't like his fashion choices? Former Alpine and Aston Martin team boss Otmar Szafnauer.

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Hamilton's 'out there' clothing

Szafnauer opted to call Hamilton's fashion choices 'ridiculous', while sat in a plain black polo shirt and dark chinos.

"Lewis comes in when all the photographers are there, so he can wear the ridiculous clothing so they can take pictures," Szafnauer said on the High Performance podcast.

Otmar Szafnauer is convinced Lewis Hamilton waits for photographers before arriving at the race track

His co-host Jake Humphrey then suggested that the clothing was simply 'out there', to which Szafnauer responded: "It's out there? And that's not ridiculous?

"Fashion is in the eye of the beholder. He can pull it off. And I think the fashion helped with Kim Kardashian."

That last part relates to Hamilton's relationship with model and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, with the pair being spotted together at the recent Monaco Grand Prix.

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