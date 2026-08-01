Audi F1 chief drops heavy 2027 driver lineup hint with Carlos Sainz reference

Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto has dropped a hint regarding his 2027 driver lineup, amid rumours of a Carlos Sainz switch to the team.

Sainz is currently evaluating his options, with the Williams team which he joined in 2025 struggling in 2026 following the regulations reset.

The Spaniard claimed two grand prix podiums in 2025, yet is struggling to secure regular points-paying finishes in 2026, with the Grove-based outfit also struggling for consistent reliability.

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Being a four-time grand prix winner, Sainz is still a highly sought-after racer, and his father's links with Audi have led to him being linked with a move there. Carlos Sainz Senior won the 2024 Dakar Rally with Audi, and Sainz Junior was thought to be making his way to the Hinwil outfit for 2025, before making the decision to join Williams instead.

Audi have the vastly experienced Nico Hulkenberg sat alongside youngster Gabriel Bortoleto in their two cars at the moment and, despite it being thought that they were only contracted until the end of 2026, Bortoleto recently revealed that his deal runs to the end of 2027.

The two drivers have helped Audi to eighth in the constructors' championship in what is the German car brand's first season as an F1 team and power unit manufacturer.

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Now, Binotto has said that the team need stability in their driver lineup for the time being, and that both Hulkenberg and Bortoleto will be there in 2027.

The team have faced uncertainty at team principal level in 2026, with Jonathan Wheatley unexpectedly leaving his role just two races into Audi's first season.

"Carlos is certainly a person whom I know very well, and it's somehow easy and obvious to link him to Audi, but I can only say that I'm very happy with the lineup we have," Binotto told Racing News 365.

"Often, when discussing Gabriel and Nico, what I hear is that it is a good mix between experience and, on the other side, the young driver.

"Instead, I would judge them differently. They are two very fast drivers, and I am happy because they are fast drivers, both of them, so we've got a good line-up."

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