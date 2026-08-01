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testing 2024 – day 1

F1 News Today: Adrian Newey deadline given as Christian Horner appointment credited to rival

testing 2024 – day 1 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Adrian Newey deadline given as Christian Horner appointment credited to rival

All the latest news from the world of F1!

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll has been told to give Adrian Newey and his team time to breathe as they attempt to get themselves back to the top of the sport.

But the F1 insider did suggest that there is a deadline on that space, before changes may have to be made.

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Christian Horner F1 rival crucial to landing him team boss role

One of Christian Horner's rivals helped him to land his job at Red Bull, according to an insider.

Horner became team principal of the Milton Keynes-based outfit back in 2005, when he was in his early 30s.

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F1 president reacts after German Grand Prix return plans unveiled

The German Grand Prix was previously held at the Hockenheimring
The German Grand Prix was previously held at the Hockenheimring

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed that the former home of the German Grand Prix approached F1 about returning to the calendar.

Hockenheimring last hosted an F1 race back in 2019, a race which was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

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Charles Leclerc admits copying Lewis Hamilton before Ferrari F1 U-turn

Charles Leclerc has admitted to having to take a U-turn on his approach to weekends, after trying to copy Lewis Hamilton.

Leclerc's form has recovered recently after a tricky start to 2026, where he was regularly beaten by his seven-time champion team-mate.

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Aston Martin F1 chief confirms clear the air talks with Honda

Aston Martin have had a disastrous start to 2026, and part of the reason for that has been because of their unreliable, power output struggling Honda power unit.

Now, it's been revealed that clear the air talks and discussions about how they can progress have taken place in 2026.

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